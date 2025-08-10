Starmer and Macron agree on close cooperation with Trump ahead of his meeting with Putin

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron have agreed in a phone call to actively cooperate with US President Donald Trump in preparation for his upcoming meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Source: Office of the UK Prime Minister

Details: As Prime Minister Starmer’s office reported, the conversation took place on the afternoon of 9 August.

Advertisement:

Starmer and Macron discussed recent developments in Ukraine, reaffirming their unwavering support for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and efforts to secure a just and lasting peace for the Ukrainian people.

They paid particular attention to US President Donald Trump's role in the peace process. Both sides welcomed his initiatives to end hostilities and agreed to coordinate their positions closely ahead of Trump’s meeting with Putin.

The leaders also agreed to remain in close contact to coordinate further steps as part of international efforts to resolve the war in Ukraine.

Previously:

On 9 August, French President Emmanuel Macron said he had spoken with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Macron emphasised the need for Ukraine and Europe to be involved in the future peaceful settlement of Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Later, the leaders of major European countries issued a joint statement calling on the US president to conduct negotiations with the Russian leader only on the condition of a ceasefire and guarantees to protect Ukraine's and Europe's vital security interests.

Background:

On 8 August, the US president revealed plans to meet Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin in Alaska on 15 August.

Trump stated that a future peace deal between Russia and Ukraine should involve "some swapping of territories".

In response, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy firmly declared that Ukrainians will not gift their land to the Russians.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!