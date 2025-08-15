All Sections
Path to peace cannot be defined without Ukraine – Ukraine's Foreign Ministry

Olha HlushchenkoFriday, 15 August 2025, 01:50
Path to peace cannot be defined without Ukraine – Ukraine's Foreign Ministry
Andrii Sybiha. Photo: Getty Images

Ukraine and its international partners insist that no decisions on the path to peace can be taken without Ukraine's participation, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has said.

Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine (MFA) on X (Twitter)

Details: The MFA added that negotiations would only make sense after a ceasefire is reached.

Quote from Sybiha: "No one wants peace more than Ukrainians. No one wants peace more than Europeans. But Russia sees its very purpose in waging war. Russia prefers to build new walls on our path to a just and lasting peace. It wants to seal away our freedom."

More details: Sybiha emphasised that transatlantic unity among democratic nations is stronger than "Russian imperialism".

He also said that it is thanks to "our shared transatlantic strength that we can achieve a dignified peace built on reliable security".

Background: 

