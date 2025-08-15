Path to peace cannot be defined without Ukraine – Ukraine's Foreign Ministry

Ukraine and its international partners insist that no decisions on the path to peace can be taken without Ukraine's participation, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has said.

Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine (MFA) on X (Twitter)

Details: The MFA added that negotiations would only make sense after a ceasefire is reached.

Quote from Sybiha: "No one wants peace more than Ukrainians. No one wants peace more than Europeans. But Russia sees its very purpose in waging war. Russia prefers to build new walls on our path to a just and lasting peace. It wants to seal away our freedom."

More details: Sybiha emphasised that transatlantic unity among democratic nations is stronger than "Russian imperialism".

He also said that it is thanks to "our shared transatlantic strength that we can achieve a dignified peace built on reliable security".

Background:

A summit between US President Donald Trump and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin is scheduled for 15 August in Alaska. Trump has said he believes Putin is arriving with the intention of "making a deal" to end the war in Ukraine.

He also estimated there is a 25% chance that the meeting could fail.

Trump added on 14 August that European leaders might also join the meeting he hopes to organise between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Putin.

