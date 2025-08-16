Pro-Ukraine protests continue in Alaska as Trump-Putin meeting goes on – photos

Protests in support of Ukraine in Anchorage show no signs of subsiding as US President Donald Trump and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin hold their meeting.

Source: Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne

Details: The protesters are holding Ukrainian flags and placards calling for an end to the war.

Around a hundred Americans have come to join the protests and are chanting slogans in support of Ukraine.

People with placards and Ukrainian flags. Photo: Suspilne

A woman holding a pro-Ukraine sign. Photo: Suspilne

They also condemn Donald Trump for welcoming Putin, the war criminal, but not Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who was not invited.

Most of the protesters are wrapped in blue and yellow flags or carrying Ukrainian symbols. They say that what is currently happening in Alaska undermines the democratic values that have always been so important to the US.

A group of people holding US and Ukrainian flags and signs. Photo: Suspilne

Close to a thousand Ukrainians have moved to live in Anchorage since the start of the full-scale invasion. They were joined in their protest by Americans proclaiming that Alaska must never become Russian again.

