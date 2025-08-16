Pro-Ukraine protests continue in Alaska as Trump-Putin meeting goes on – photos
Protests in support of Ukraine in Anchorage show no signs of subsiding as US President Donald Trump and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin hold their meeting.
Source: Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne
Details: The protesters are holding Ukrainian flags and placards calling for an end to the war.
Around a hundred Americans have come to join the protests and are chanting slogans in support of Ukraine.
They also condemn Donald Trump for welcoming Putin, the war criminal, but not Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who was not invited.
Most of the protesters are wrapped in blue and yellow flags or carrying Ukrainian symbols. They say that what is currently happening in Alaska undermines the democratic values that have always been so important to the US.
Close to a thousand Ukrainians have moved to live in Anchorage since the start of the full-scale invasion. They were joined in their protest by Americans proclaiming that Alaska must never become Russian again.
Background:
- During a press gaggle on Air Force One, Trump said he will not "negotiate for Ukraine" when it comes to territorial issues and that Washington may provide Ukraine with certain security guarantees, but not "in the form of NATO".
- En route to Alaska, Trump also had his first conversation with Alexander Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed president of Belarus.
- A source familiar with the matter told NBC News that advisers to both Trump and Putin will attend the meeting
