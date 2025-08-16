Kremlin video shows US fighter jets escorting Putin from Alaska – video
Saturday, 16 August 2025, 14:51
The Kremlin's press service has released footage of US Air Force fighter jets apparently escorting Vladimir Putin’s plane after his talks with US President Donald Trump.
Source: Kremlin's press service on Telegram
Details: According to the Kremlin, this happened as Putin was returning to Russia after the summit in Alaska.
The video shows the Russian plane mid-air with several US military aircraft flying alongside.
The White House has not officially reported any arrangements regarding such an escort.
Background:
- On 15 August, Trump and Putin met at a military base in Anchorage, Alaska.
- After the meeting between the US and Russian leaders, Trump said he had reached an agreement with Putin on a territory exchange and that "President Zelenskyy has to agree".
- He also announced new talks with the Kremlin leader and said he would participate in a meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin if it takes place.
