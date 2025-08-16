All Sections
Kremlin video shows US fighter jets escorting Putin from Alaska – video

Olga KatsimonSaturday, 16 August 2025, 14:51
US fighter jets escorting Putin's plane. Screenshot from the video 

The Kremlin's press service has released footage of US Air Force fighter jets apparently escorting Vladimir Putin’s plane after his talks with US President Donald Trump.

Source: Kremlin's press service on Telegram

Details: According to the Kremlin, this happened as Putin was returning to Russia after the summit in Alaska. 

The video shows the Russian plane mid-air with several US military aircraft flying alongside. 

The White House has not officially reported any arrangements regarding such an escort.

Background: 

