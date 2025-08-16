Putin says his meeting with Trump "brings us closer to necessary decisions"

Russian leader Vladimir Putin has said that his talks with US President Donald Trump in Alaska "bring us closer to the necessary decisions". Putin claimed that Russia wants a swift end to hostilities but insists on addressing what he called "root causes" of the war.

Source: Putin at a meeting following his trip to the US, an excerpt of which has been released by the Kremlin press service

Details: Putin called the visit to Alaska "timely and very useful".

He said that he and Trump had discussed "almost all areas" of bilateral relations, but, above all, the "possible resolution of the Ukrainian crisis [Russia’s war against Ukraine – ed.] on a just basis".

As Putin said, the meeting touched upon "the genesis, the causes of this crisis, and it is precisely the elimination of these root causes that must be the foundation of a settlement".

The Kremlin head claimed that he had "calmly and in detail" presented his position to Trump. He also insisted that Russia supposedly wants a rapid end to hostilities.

"We, of course, respect the position of the American administration, which calls for the swiftest possible end to hostilities. We would also like to see this and hope to move towards resolving all issues through peaceful means," he said.

Putin added that, in his view, the talks with Trump bring the sides "closer to the necessary decisions".

Background:

The Trump-Putin meeting ended without agreements or a ceasefire in Ukraine, despite both leaders claiming "great progress" was made.

After the Alaska talks, Trump said he had reached an agreement with Putin on a territory exchange and that "President Zelenskyy has to agree".

Trump is said to have told Ukraine and European leaders that Putin wanted to immediately discuss the terms of ending the war, not just a pause in hostilities. Trump believes that this would be for the best.

On 16 August, Trump spoke first with Zelenskyy and then European leaders after his talks with Putin. Zelenskyy announced he would meet Trump in Washington on 18 August.

Bloomberg has reported that Trump has informed European leaders and Zelenskyy that Putin is still demanding the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from the entire territory of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts. In return, Russia will give up its claims to parts of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts that it does not currently control, effectively freezing the front line.

