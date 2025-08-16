All Sections
Putin says his meeting with Trump "brings us closer to necessary decisions"

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 16 August 2025, 18:53
Putin and Trump in Alaska on 15th of August. Stock Photo: Getty Images

Russian leader Vladimir Putin has said that his talks with US President Donald Trump in Alaska "bring us closer to the necessary decisions". Putin claimed that Russia wants a swift end to hostilities but insists on addressing what he called "root causes" of the war.

Source: Putin at a meeting following his trip to the US, an excerpt of which has been released by the Kremlin press service

Details: Putin called the visit to Alaska "timely and very useful".

He said that he and Trump had discussed "almost all areas" of bilateral relations, but, above all, the "possible resolution of the Ukrainian crisis [Russia’s war against Ukraine – ed.] on a just basis".

As Putin said, the meeting touched upon "the genesis, the causes of this crisis, and it is precisely the elimination of these root causes that must be the foundation of a settlement".

The Kremlin head claimed that he had "calmly and in detail" presented his position to Trump. He also insisted that Russia supposedly wants a rapid end to hostilities.

"We, of course, respect the position of the American administration, which calls for the swiftest possible end to hostilities. We would also like to see this and hope to move towards resolving all issues through peaceful means," he said.

Putin added that, in his view, the talks with Trump bring the sides "closer to the necessary decisions".

Background:

PutinTrumpnegotiationswar
