All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Polish foreign minister: Pressure must be put on aggressor, not its victim

Ivanna KostinaMonday, 18 August 2025, 10:10
Polish foreign minister: Pressure must be put on aggressor, not its victim
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski stressed during a Coalition of the Willing videoconference on 17 August that pressure must be directed at the aggressor, not the victim of aggression.

Source: Polish radio station RMF24, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The videoconference, chaired by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, brought together European leaders – prime ministers and presidents – to discuss the next steps in peace negotiations on the war in Ukraine.

Advertisement:

Poland was represented by Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski.

"The meeting of the Western Coalition of the Willing for Ukraine has concluded ahead of tomorrow’s talks in Washington. I stressed that for peace to be achieved, pressure must be applied to the aggressor, not the victim of aggression," Sikorski wrote on X (Twitter) on Sunday at 17:00.

Spokesperson for the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs Paweł Wroński reported that the important part of the meeting was that all the leaders – 33 countries in total, including distant partners like Japan and New Zealand – expressed their support for all peace initiatives and agreed with President Trump’s call that "we must stop the killing".

He underlined that peace negotiations cannot take place "under falling bombs".

"Any form of ceasefire, stopping and refraining from firing is – in the view of participants of the Coalition of the Willing – a condition for the start of any peace talks," Wroński emphasised.

He added that there is a deep conviction among participants that the two sides must not be confused and we must remember who the aggressor is and who is the victim of this aggression, and who must be supported first and foremost, and who must be pressured.

Wroński stressed that Poland and other countries expect effective pressure to be exerted on the aggressor, namely Russia.

Background

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

PolandRusso-Ukrainian warUSA
Advertisement:
Hungarian foreign minister accuses Kyiv of attack that halted Russian oil supplies to Hungary
Death toll in Kharkiv rises to 7, including 2 children – photos, video
Nighttime Russian drone attack on Odesa Oblast: large-scale fire breaks out at fuel and energy facility – photos
Schedule for Trump–Zelenskyy talks released
Russia loses 940 soldiers over past day
Trump: Zelenskyy can end the war with Russia almost immediately
All News
Poland
Poland convinced Ukraine must maintain its EU and NATO accession perspective
Ukraine considers vandalism against memorial sites in Poland to be Russia-staged provocation
Two Ukrainian teenagers detained in Poland for painting Ukrainian nationalist slogans on Russia's orders
RECENT NEWS
12:50
Germany says it will not deploy forces to Ukraine
12:24
Kremlin propaganda video shows Russians charging into battle in captured vehicle flying US flag – video
12:23
Ukraine testing aerial platforms to evacuate wounded soldiers – Commander-in-Chief
11:44
Russians redeploying troops to Zaporizhzhia front to launch offensive there – Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief
11:42
Hungarian foreign minister accuses Kyiv of attack that halted Russian oil supplies to Hungary
11:12
Trump's world of illusions: how the US President walked into Putin's trap
11:04
In Russian-occupied Crimea, petrol can only be bought using coupons
10:58
Death toll in Kharkiv rises to 7, including 2 children – photos, video
10:51
Russians attack Zaporizhzhia: 17 injured, 2 in critical condition – photos, video
10:28
Commander of Donbas battalion reveals details of defence of Chasiv Yar refractory plant
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: