Polish foreign minister: Pressure must be put on aggressor, not its victim

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski stressed during a Coalition of the Willing videoconference on 17 August that pressure must be directed at the aggressor, not the victim of aggression.

Source: Polish radio station RMF24, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The videoconference, chaired by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, brought together European leaders – prime ministers and presidents – to discuss the next steps in peace negotiations on the war in Ukraine.

Advertisement:

Poland was represented by Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski.

"The meeting of the Western Coalition of the Willing for Ukraine has concluded ahead of tomorrow’s talks in Washington. I stressed that for peace to be achieved, pressure must be applied to the aggressor, not the victim of aggression," Sikorski wrote on X (Twitter) on Sunday at 17:00.

Spokesperson for the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs Paweł Wroński reported that the important part of the meeting was that all the leaders – 33 countries in total, including distant partners like Japan and New Zealand – expressed their support for all peace initiatives and agreed with President Trump’s call that "we must stop the killing".

He underlined that peace negotiations cannot take place "under falling bombs".

"Any form of ceasefire, stopping and refraining from firing is – in the view of participants of the Coalition of the Willing – a condition for the start of any peace talks," Wroński emphasised.

He added that there is a deep conviction among participants that the two sides must not be confused and we must remember who the aggressor is and who is the victim of this aggression, and who must be supported first and foremost, and who must be pressured.

Wroński stressed that Poland and other countries expect effective pressure to be exerted on the aggressor, namely Russia.

Background:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!