Romania scrambled Typhoon jets due to Russian overnight attack on Ukraine

Romania’s Ministry of National Defence has reported it scrambled fighters on the night of 19-20 August to monitor the situation due to a Russian drone attack on Ukrainian regions.

Source: Romania’s Ministry of National Defence in a statement, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The country’s defence ministry reported that two German Air Force Typhoon fighters had been scrambled to monitor the situation due to yet another Russian drone attack on Ukraine.

The statement said the two aircraft monitored the airspace over Tulcea County’s border area with Ukraine after the defence ministry’s surveillance system detected groups of Russian drones attacking Ukrainian Danube ports.

Quote: "No intrusions of any aerial vehicles into national airspace were detected during the mission. The aircraft returned to airbase and safely landed at 01:10."

Background:

On the night of 19-20 August, Russia attacked Ukrainian regions with 93 loitering munitions. The attack damaged port infrastructure, caused a fire to break out in the Izmail district of Odesa Oblast, and left one person injured.

Over the years of Russia's full-scale invasion, debris from UAVs used by Russia to attack targets in southern Ukraine has repeatedly fallen in border areas of Moldova and Romania, and sometimes drones have flown deep into their territory.

After the first such incidents, an air-raid warning began to be issued on the Romanian bank of the Danube.

The last time Romania scrambled fighters due to a Russian attack on Ukrainian regions was on the night of 5-6 August.

