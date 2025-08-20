All Sections
Romania scrambled Typhoon jets due to Russian overnight attack on Ukraine

Ulyana Krychkovska, STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 20 August 2025, 14:09
Fighter jets. Stock photo: Getty Images

Romania’s Ministry of National Defence has reported it scrambled fighters on the night of 19-20 August to monitor the situation due to a Russian drone attack on Ukrainian regions. 

Source: Romania’s Ministry of National Defence in a statement, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The country’s defence ministry reported that two German Air Force Typhoon fighters had been scrambled to monitor the situation due to yet another Russian drone attack on Ukraine.

The statement said the two aircraft monitored the airspace over Tulcea County’s border area with Ukraine after the defence ministry’s surveillance system detected groups of Russian drones attacking Ukrainian Danube ports.

Quote: "No intrusions of any aerial vehicles into national airspace were detected during the mission. The aircraft returned to airbase and safely landed at 01:10."

Background: 

