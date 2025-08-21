Russian strike on US-owned plant Flex in Mukachevo: number of injured rises to 23

The aftermath of the attack on the Flex plant. Photo: Myroslav Biletskyi

The number of people injured in the Russian strike on the plant of US company Flex in Mukachevo on 21 August has risen to 23.

Source: Myroslav Biletskyi, head of Zakarpattia Oblast Military Administration

Details: As of Thursday evening, the number of casualties stood at 23.

Six patients remain in hospital with shrapnel wounds and injuries to limbs, abdomen and head; all are in a stable condition and one patient has undergone surgery, Biletskyi said.

The rest of the people who were injured received outpatient care, mainly for acute stress reactions, high blood pressure and minor injuries.

Biletskyi said he had spoken with the investor and the plant’s director. They discussed the possibility of relocating production and, as a priority, providing jobs for those left without work, which concerns about 2,500 employees.

Quote: "This is a strategic company for Zakarpattia. Since the beginning of the year alone it has paid over UAH 285 million (approx. US$7 million) in taxes, which have gone towards the development of the oblast. We will not let the occupiers destroy the foundation that has been built over years."

Background:

On the night of 20-21 August, Russia launched a missile strike on Mukachevo, hitting a civilian production company.

A fire covering 7,000 sq m broke out at the Flex plant.

In his evening address, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the Russian attack on the plant in Mukachevo a targeted strike on US property and investments.



