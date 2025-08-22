Explosions heard in Chuhuiv community: Russians damage empty warehouses

Russian forces attacked the Chuhuiv hromada on the night of 21-22 August, targeting an industrial facility that is currently not in operation. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Chuhuiv Mayor Halyna Minaieva

Quote: "The Chuhuiv hromada came under enemy drone strikes again last night. We all heard their ominous howling and the terrible sounds of explosions. This time a non-operational industrial facility was targeted. Empty warehouse buildings were damaged."

Details: Minaieva reported that no information about casualties had been received.

