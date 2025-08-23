Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces sum up week of strikes on Russian refineries

Robert "Magyar" Brovdi, Commander of Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces, has summed up the results of the latest operation against Russian oil refineries and pipelines.

Source: Brovdi on Telegram

Details: Brovdi reported that Ukrainian drones have struck at least four major facilities inside Russia over the past seven days:

14 August – Lukoil’s Volgograd Refinery in Volgograd (formerly Stalingrad) Oblast, which is reported to have stopped operations;

18 August – a Druzhba oil pumping station in Nikolskoye, Tambov Oblast. The Russians claimed that it had been repaired within 48 hours, but there is no evidence that it has resumed operations;

20 August – the Novoshakhtinsk Oil Refinery in Rostov Oblast. As of 23 August, a fire has been raging for over 60 hours and continues to spread;

21 August – another Druzhba oil pumping station in Unecha, Bryansk Oblast. According to reports, a huge fire engulfed the facility. The Russians have claimed that it will be repaired within five days.

Brovdi has dubbed the refinery strike operation "Ruszkik Gaza" – Hungarian for "Russians, go home!"

Background:

On 22 August, Hungary received a notification that the Druzhba oil pipeline on the Russia-Belarus border had come under attack for the third time in a short period.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán decided to write a letter to US President Donald Trump about Ukraine's attack on the Druzhba oil pipeline. Trump apparently replied that he was angry about the attack.

Separately, the foreign ministers of Slovakia and Hungary issued a complaint to the European Commission in connection with the attacks on the Druzhba oil pipeline.

