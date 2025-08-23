All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces sum up week of strikes on Russian refineries

Olga KatsimonSaturday, 23 August 2025, 16:57
Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces sum up week of strikes on Russian refineries
Robert "Magyar" Brovdi. Photo: open sources

Robert "Magyar" Brovdi, Commander of Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces, has summed up the results of the latest operation against Russian oil refineries and pipelines.

Source: Brovdi on Telegram 

Details: Brovdi reported that Ukrainian drones have struck at least four major facilities inside Russia over the past seven days:

Advertisement:
  • 14 August – Lukoil’s Volgograd Refinery in Volgograd (formerly Stalingrad) Oblast, which is reported to have stopped operations;
  • 18 August – a Druzhba oil pumping station in Nikolskoye, Tambov Oblast. The Russians claimed that it had been repaired within 48 hours, but there is no evidence that it has resumed operations;
  • 20 August – the Novoshakhtinsk Oil Refinery in Rostov Oblast. As of 23 August, a fire has been raging for over 60 hours and continues to spread;
  • 21 August – another Druzhba oil pumping station in Unecha, Bryansk Oblast. According to reports, a huge fire engulfed the facility. The Russians have claimed that it will be repaired within five days.

Brovdi has dubbed the refinery strike operation "Ruszkik Gaza" – Hungarian for "Russians, go home!"

Background:

  • On 22 August, Hungary received a notification that the Druzhba oil pipeline on the Russia-Belarus border had come under attack for the third time in a short period.
  • Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán decided to write a letter to US President Donald Trump about Ukraine's attack on the Druzhba oil pipeline. Trump apparently replied that he was angry about the attack.
  • Separately, the foreign ministers of Slovakia and Hungary issued a complaint to the European Commission in connection with the attacks on the Druzhba oil pipeline.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

dronesRusso-Ukrainian waroil
Advertisement:
Ukrainian forces regain control of Zelenyi Hai in Donetsk Oblast – video
Ukrainian forces foil attempted Russian assault in Donetsk Oblast, pro-Ukraine Russian fighters take 16 prisoners
Zelenskyy rolls out new sanctions targeting Russian companies and some of Putin's relatives
China signals readiness to send peacekeepers to Ukraine – Welt
Fire in Mukachevo extinguished on third day after Russian strike
updatedUkrainian pilot from Ghost of Kyiv Brigade killed in MiG-29 crash – photo
All News
drones
Dozens of trains delayed in Russia after drone attack
Russia strikes moving bus with drone in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, killing one person
Ukrainian drones could permanently disable several major Russian refineries
RECENT NEWS
21:00
Drones attack St Petersburg, forcing Pulkovo Airport to close
20:46
One person killed and nine injured in Russian attacks on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – photo
20:27
Ukrainian forces regain control of Zelenyi Hai in Donetsk Oblast – video
19:55
Protesters in Armenia's Gyumri demand withdrawal of Russians from local military base
19:36
Ukrainian forces foil attempted Russian assault in Donetsk Oblast, pro-Ukraine Russian fighters take 16 prisoners
18:27
Zelenskyy rolls out new sanctions targeting Russian companies and some of Putin's relatives
17:52
Ukrainians predict when war will end, 80% believe in victory – poll
17:18
Ukrainians would back Zelenskyy for president and hypothetical "Zaluzhnyi Party" for parliament – poll
17:08
EU commissioner anticipates that member states will invest SAFE loans in Ukrainian defence industry
16:57
Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces sum up week of strikes on Russian refineries
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: