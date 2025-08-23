Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces sum up week of strikes on Russian refineries
Saturday, 23 August 2025, 16:57
Robert "Magyar" Brovdi, Commander of Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces, has summed up the results of the latest operation against Russian oil refineries and pipelines.
Source: Brovdi on Telegram
Details: Brovdi reported that Ukrainian drones have struck at least four major facilities inside Russia over the past seven days:
- 14 August – Lukoil’s Volgograd Refinery in Volgograd (formerly Stalingrad) Oblast, which is reported to have stopped operations;
- 18 August – a Druzhba oil pumping station in Nikolskoye, Tambov Oblast. The Russians claimed that it had been repaired within 48 hours, but there is no evidence that it has resumed operations;
- 20 August – the Novoshakhtinsk Oil Refinery in Rostov Oblast. As of 23 August, a fire has been raging for over 60 hours and continues to spread;
- 21 August – another Druzhba oil pumping station in Unecha, Bryansk Oblast. According to reports, a huge fire engulfed the facility. The Russians have claimed that it will be repaired within five days.
Brovdi has dubbed the refinery strike operation "Ruszkik Gaza" – Hungarian for "Russians, go home!"
Background:
- On 22 August, Hungary received a notification that the Druzhba oil pipeline on the Russia-Belarus border had come under attack for the third time in a short period.
- Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán decided to write a letter to US President Donald Trump about Ukraine's attack on the Druzhba oil pipeline. Trump apparently replied that he was angry about the attack.
- Separately, the foreign ministers of Slovakia and Hungary issued a complaint to the European Commission in connection with the attacks on the Druzhba oil pipeline.
