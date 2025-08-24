Ukrainian marines raise national flag in occupied Kherson Oblast – video

Ukrainian marines have raised the national flag in the temporarily occupied part of Kherson Oblast.

Source: Defence Forces of Ukraine's South

Quote: "The attack UAV crew from the unmanned systems battalion of the 39th combat support reconnaissance brigade of the 30th Marine Corps have raised the national flag of Ukraine in the temporarily occupied part of Kherson Oblast."

Details: Defence Forces of Ukraine's South published a video of the flag being raised with the comment: "This is not just a flag, it is a symbol of our resilience and determination. It flies on our land, because it was, is and always will be Ukrainian."

Background: Ukrainian soldiers from the "Rugby Team" Unmanned Systems Battalion of the 129th Heavy Mechanised Brigade have raised blue and yellow flags on ethnic Ukrainian land in the villages of Hornal and Huievo in Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

