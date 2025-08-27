Russia has put its "peace proposal" on the table concerning Donetsk Oblast in the context of ending its war against Ukraine, Steve Witkoff, US President Donald Trump’s Special Envoy for the Middle East, has said.

Source: Witkoff in a Fox News interview, responding to a journalist’s question about who bears greater responsibility for prolonging the war – Russia or Ukraine

Quote: "We've got two tough sides here. You heard the President [Trump – ed.] say that he is disappointed in Russia in some respects, and he is also disappointed in the Ukrainians in some respects. But I would point this out to you: no one has done more ... than this president in narrowing the issues between these two countries and bringing the sides close to a deal. The Russians have put a peace proposal on the table. It involves Donetsk [Americans more often mean the entire oblast rather than the city by this word – ed.]. It may not be something that the Ukrainians can take."

Details: Witkoff did not specify what exactly this Russian proposal envisages or when it was submitted, and only repeated that "no one has ever made that kind of progress here" as Trump.

Witkoff also announced that he will meet with a Ukrainian delegation in New York this week.

Background:

