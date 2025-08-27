All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians table peace proposal on Donetsk Oblast, says Trump's envoy Witkoff

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 27 August 2025, 09:55
Steve Witkoff. Photo: Getty Images
Steve Witkoff. Photo: Getty Images

Russia has put its "peace proposal" on the table concerning Donetsk Oblast in the context of ending its war against Ukraine, Steve Witkoff, US President Donald Trump’s Special Envoy for the Middle East, has said.

Source: Witkoff in a Fox News interview, responding to a journalist’s question about who bears greater responsibility for prolonging the war – Russia or Ukraine

Quote: "We've got two tough sides here. You heard the President [Trump – ed.] say that he is disappointed in Russia in some respects, and he is also disappointed in the Ukrainians in some respects. But I would point this out to you: no one has done more ... than this president in narrowing the issues between these two countries and bringing the sides close to a deal. The Russians have put a peace proposal on the table. It involves Donetsk [Americans more often mean the entire oblast rather than the city by this word – ed.]. It may not be something that the Ukrainians can take."

Advertisement:

Details: Witkoff did not specify what exactly this Russian proposal envisages or when it was submitted, and only repeated that "no one has ever made that kind of progress here" as Trump.

Witkoff also announced that he will meet with a Ukrainian delegation in New York this week.

Background:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

USARusso-Ukrainian warRussiaDonetsk Oblast
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy: Ukrainian officials will meet with Trump's team on Friday to discuss security guarantees
Zelenskyy appoints former Eurointegration Minister Stefanishyna as Ukraine's ambassador to US
Poland prepares alternative bill on limiting aid to Ukrainians
Russia causes "significant damage" to gas infrastructure in Poltava Oblast
Russians table peace proposal on Donetsk Oblast, says Trump's envoy Witkoff
Russians attack Kherson, killing one person and injuring three
All News
USA
Kremlin says it wants to hold secret talks with US on security guarantees for Ukraine
US postpones sanctions on Russian-owned Serbian oil monopoly for sixth time, says Reuters
US hits India with tariffs for buying Russian oil, says Bloomberg
RECENT NEWS
20:22
Zelenskyy: Ukrainian officials will meet with Trump's team on Friday to discuss security guarantees
20:11
Germany exported record amount of arms in 2024, most went to Ukraine
19:55
Zelenskyy appoints former Eurointegration Minister Stefanishyna as Ukraine's ambassador to US
19:14
Germany's Merz: We do not want Ukraine to capitulate
19:06
Majority of Americans support tough sanctions against Kremlin's trading allies – Reuters
18:56
Hungarian foreign minister announces test resumption of oil supplies through Druzhba pipeline after Ukraine's attack
18:56
Russian forces attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: two injured
18:47
Ukrainian snipers repel Russian assault in close combat – video
18:29
Russia files case against Crimean Tatar journalist Lutfiye Zudiyeva
17:56
Orbán's government challenges EU decision on Russian assets made without Hungary's consent
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: