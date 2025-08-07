All Sections
US secretary of state outlines conditions for Trump's meeting with Zelenskyy and Putin

Olha HlushchenkoThursday, 7 August 2025, 01:52
US secretary of state outlines conditions for Trump's meeting with Zelenskyy and Putin
Marco Rubio. Photo: Getty Images

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said that US President Donald Trump may hold a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin if the positions of Ukraine, its European partners and Russia can be brought closer together.

Source: Interfax-Ukraine, citing Rubio in an interview with Fox Business

Quote from Rubio: "I think what we have is a better understanding of the conditions under which Russia would be prepared to end the war.

We now have to compare that to what the Ukrainians and our European allies, but the Ukrainians primarily, of course, are willing to accept.

And what you try to see is, how far can you get these two positions closer? How can you get these two positions closer to each other? If we can get what the Ukrainians will accept and what the Russians will accept close enough, then I think there's the opportunity for the president to have a meeting that includes both Putin and Zelenskyy."

Details: Rubio also noted that territorial issues could be key and that a ceasefire would have to happen at some point in the talks.

Previously: Trump said there is "a good chance that there will be a meeting" with Putin in the near future.

Background: 

  • Trump intends to meet with Putin next week and then hold a trilateral meeting with Zelenskyy.
  • On Wednesday 6 August, Witkoff held a meeting with Putin in the Kremlin which lasted about three hours.
  • Trump said that Witkoff's meeting with Putin was "productive".
  • The Kremlin stated that during the meeting between Putin and Witkoff, there was an exchange of "certain signals" regarding the Russo-Ukrainian war.
  • A White House official told CNN that arranging a meeting between Trump and Putin next week would be difficult.

