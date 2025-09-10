Polish PM confirms airspace violation but does not mention Russian involvement

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has stated that Polish forces opened fire on "objects" that violated the country's airspace on the night of 9-10 September. Meanwhile, he refrained from specifying the origin of these "objects".

Source: Tusk on X (Twitter)

Quote: "An operation related to multiple violations of Polish airspace is underway. The military has used weapons against the objects. I am in constant contact with the president and the defence minister. I have received a direct report from the operational commander."

Previously:

Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces officially confirmed a violation of the country's airspace and urged people to stay at home until the military operation is over.

Joe Wilson, Republican congressman and member of the US House Armed Services Committee, stated that Russian attack drones had entered Polish airspace. He stressed that such actions amount to a direct attack on a NATO ally.

Background:

At around 01:30 on 10 September, Ukraine's Air Force reported a likely incursion of Russian attack drones into Polish airspace.

Poland closed several airports because of the likely drone intrusion.

A Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) stated that the airports had been closed "due to unplanned military activity related to ensuring state security".

Poland's Operational Command reported that not only Polish fighter jets but also allied aircraft had been scrambled. In addition, ground-based air defence forces were put on high alert.

