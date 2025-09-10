Polish PM confirms airspace violation but does not mention Russian involvement
Wednesday, 10 September 2025, 06:07
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has stated that Polish forces opened fire on "objects" that violated the country's airspace on the night of 9-10 September. Meanwhile, he refrained from specifying the origin of these "objects".
Source: Tusk on X (Twitter)
Quote: "An operation related to multiple violations of Polish airspace is underway. The military has used weapons against the objects. I am in constant contact with the president and the defence minister. I have received a direct report from the operational commander."
Previously:
- Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces officially confirmed a violation of the country's airspace and urged people to stay at home until the military operation is over.
- Joe Wilson, Republican congressman and member of the US House Armed Services Committee, stated that Russian attack drones had entered Polish airspace. He stressed that such actions amount to a direct attack on a NATO ally.
Background:
- At around 01:30 on 10 September, Ukraine's Air Force reported a likely incursion of Russian attack drones into Polish airspace.
- Poland closed several airports because of the likely drone intrusion.
- A Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) stated that the airports had been closed "due to unplanned military activity related to ensuring state security".
- Poland's Operational Command reported that not only Polish fighter jets but also allied aircraft had been scrambled. In addition, ground-based air defence forces were put on high alert.
