Polish PM confirms airspace violation but does not mention Russian involvement

Ivan Diakonov Wednesday, 10 September 2025, 06:07
Polish PM confirms airspace violation but does not mention Russian involvement
Donald Tusk. Photo: Getty Images

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has stated that Polish forces opened fire on "objects" that violated the country's airspace on the night of 9-10 September. Meanwhile, he refrained from specifying the origin of these "objects".

Source: Tusk on X (Twitter)

Quote: "An operation related to multiple violations of Polish airspace is underway. The military has used weapons against the objects. I am in constant contact with the president and the defence minister. I have received a direct report from the operational commander."

Previously:

Background: 

  • At around 01:30 on 10 September, Ukraine's Air Force reported a likely incursion of Russian attack drones into Polish airspace.
  • Poland closed several airports because of the likely drone intrusion.
  • A Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) stated that the airports had been closed "due to unplanned military activity related to ensuring state security".
  • Poland's Operational Command reported that not only Polish fighter jets but also allied aircraft had been scrambled. In addition, ground-based air defence forces were put on high alert.

