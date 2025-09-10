All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування

Ukrainian foreign minister urges NATO to down missiles and drones over Ukraine after attack on Poland

Ivanna Kostina, STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 10 September 2025, 09:05
Ukrainian foreign minister urges NATO to down missiles and drones over Ukraine after attack on Poland
Andrii Sybiha. Photo: Ukrainian Foreign Ministry

Following the intrusion of drones into Polish airspace, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has urged Western countries to approve the use of neighbouring nations' air defence systems to intercept aerial threats while still over Ukraine, citing the importance of collective security.

Source: Sybiha on Х (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Sybiha tweeted that the latest incursion of what he described as Russian drones into Poland underlines the need to approve the use of neighbouring countries’ air defence systems to intercept drones and missiles over Ukrainian airspace, including those approaching NATO borders.

Advertisement:

"Ukraine has suggested such a step for a long time. It needs to be taken for the sake of collective security," he stresses.

He also called on partners to urgently strengthen Ukraine's air defence to better protect against the growing number of Russian drones and missiles.

Sybiha added that a weak response to this incident would only further provoke Russia.

Background:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

PolandUkrainedronesAndrii Sybiha
Advertisement:
Drones strike 2 Russian shadow fleet tankers at oil port of Primorsk – Reuters
Poland declares start of NATO's Eastern Sentry operation – video
DeepState: Russians cross Oskil River via gas pipeline and enter Kupiansk – video
NATO insists F-35 interception of Russian drone attack on Poland was effective
"Grown men howled and called for their mothers": former political prisoners describe torture in Belarus
Zelenskyy outlines what NATO should do in response to Russian drone attack on Poland
All News
Poland
Zelenskyy on drones over Poland: Extremely dangerous precedent for Europe
Poland finds first drone downed during night incursion
Polish PM urgently convenes "security" ministers over Russian drones entering Poland
RECENT NEWS
12:24
Estonia restricts flights near its eastern border due to Ukrainian drones and Russian activity
11:17
Drones strike 2 Russian shadow fleet tankers at oil port of Primorsk – Reuters
10:27
Poland declares start of NATO's Eastern Sentry operation – video
09:49
G7 finance ministers discuss how to increase pressure on Russia to end war
09:34
Russia attacks Ukraine with 164 drones and 1 missile: 137 drones downed, some hit targets
09:22
Ukrainian ambassador to Sweden tells king how flag he gifted was saved in Kherson Oblast
09:04
EU's top diplomat Kallas seeks closer EU ties with Trump to pressure Putin into peace
08:40
EU's top diplomat Kallas explains why even discussing Ukraine's territorial concessions is trap set by Russia
08:16
Ukrainian forces repel nearly 50 Russian attacks on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
07:52
Russia loses 950 soldiers and 4 tanks over past day
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: