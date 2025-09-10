Ukrainian foreign minister urges NATO to down missiles and drones over Ukraine after attack on Poland

Following the intrusion of drones into Polish airspace, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has urged Western countries to approve the use of neighbouring nations' air defence systems to intercept aerial threats while still over Ukraine, citing the importance of collective security.

Details: Sybiha tweeted that the latest incursion of what he described as Russian drones into Poland underlines the need to approve the use of neighbouring countries’ air defence systems to intercept drones and missiles over Ukrainian airspace, including those approaching NATO borders.

"Ukraine has suggested such a step for a long time. It needs to be taken for the sake of collective security," he stresses.

He also called on partners to urgently strengthen Ukraine's air defence to better protect against the growing number of Russian drones and missiles.

Sybiha added that a weak response to this incident would only further provoke Russia.

Background:

On the night of 9-10 September, Poland confirmed the violation of its airspace by drones during a large-scale Russian attack on Ukraine and shot some down for the first time. Podlaskie, Masovian and Lublin voivodeships were at the highest risk.

Several drones were later confirmed shot down. Officials explained that this unprecedented decision had been made due to the act of aggression and the threat to civilian safety. The number of drones downed has not been specified and official statements have not explicitly mentioned that these were Russian Shahed drones. They only note that the objects entered Poland during the Russian attack on targets in Ukraine.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk informed NATO about the unprecedented violation of the country's airspace by what are presumed to be Russian drones.

As a result of these events, four airports were closed, including Warsaw and Rzeszów airport, which is a key travel hub for Ukrainians.

