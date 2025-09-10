NATO to discuss response to Russian drone incursion into Poland

The North Atlantic Council is holding a meeting on 10 September to discuss how NATO should respond to the incursion of Russian drones into Polish territory.

Source: NATO spokesperson Allison Hart in a comment to European Pravda

Quote from Hart: "The North Atlantic Council is meeting this morning for a regular session and will discuss, amongst other items, how NATO responded to the drones that entered Polish airspace overnight."

Details: Earlier, Poland confirmed that Russian drones had violated its airspace on the night of 9-10 September and reported that it had decided for the first time to shoot down the UAVs.

Background:

Media reports indicate that NATO does not view last night’s incursion of Russian drones into Polish territory as an attack on a member state.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that Russian drones have for the first time been shot down over NATO territory on the night of 9-10 September, but stressed that there is no reason to panic.

Kaja Kallas, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs, called the drone attack on Poland a deliberate and most serious violation of the EU state's airspace by Russia.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said at least eight strike drones were directed towards Poland overnight, adding that he expects Russia to face consequences for its malicious actions.

