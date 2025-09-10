All Sections
NATO to discuss response to Russian drone incursion into Poland

Iryna Kutielieva, Iryna BalachukWednesday, 10 September 2025, 11:44
Stock photo: Getty Images

The North Atlantic Council is holding a meeting on 10 September to discuss how NATO should respond to the incursion of Russian drones into Polish territory.

Source: NATO spokesperson Allison Hart in a comment to European Pravda

Quote from Hart: "The North Atlantic Council is meeting this morning for a regular session and will discuss, amongst other items, how NATO responded to the drones that entered Polish airspace overnight."

Details: Earlier, Poland confirmed that Russian drones had violated its airspace on the night of 9-10 September and reported that it had decided for the first time to shoot down the UAVs.

Background:

  • Media reports indicate that NATO does not view last night’s incursion of Russian drones into Polish territory as an attack on a member state.
  • Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that Russian drones have for the first time been shot down over NATO territory on the night of 9-10 September, but stressed that there is no reason to panic.
  • Kaja Kallas, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs, called the drone attack on Poland a deliberate and most serious violation of the EU state's airspace by Russia.
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said at least eight strike drones were directed towards Poland overnight, adding that he expects Russia to face consequences for its malicious actions.

