Wreckage of 16 Russian drones found in Poland

As of the evening of Wednesday 10 September, wreckage of 16 drones has been found on Polish territory.

Details: One of the 16 drones fell on the grounds of a Territorial Defence unit in Nowe Miasto nad Pilicą, near Warsaw. The debris caused no damage and, according to early reports, was not equipped with explosives.

The Polish Interior Ministry announced that another site had been found – in Czyżów, where drone wreckage was discovered in a field. Again, no damage was caused.

Drone wreckage was also found in Bychawka Trzecia near Lublin, where falling debris damaged the roof of a farm building.

Early reports show that drone wreckage was found in:

Lublin Voivodeship: in Czosnówka, Cześniki, Wyryki, Krzywowierzba-Kolonia, Wohyń, Wielki Łan, Zabłocie-Kolonia, Wyhalew and Bychawka Trzecia

Łódź Voivodeship: in Mniszków

Warmian-Masurian Voivodeship: in Oleśno

Masovian Voivodeship: between Rabiany and Sewerynów, as well as in Nowe Miasto nad Pilicą

Świętokrzyskie Voivodeship: in Czyżów and Sobótka.

Background:

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk reported that the military had initially recorded 19 violations of the country’s airspace. Media reports unofficially said that more than 20 drones were involved.

Polish government spokesman Adam Szłapka stated that NATO had invoked Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty in response to the Russian drone attacks on Polish territory.

In its first comments on the Russian drones over Poland, Moscow spoke of "provocations" and claimed that Russia had not intended to attack Poland and that the drones used against Ukraine did not have sufficient range to reach it.

