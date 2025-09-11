Polish foreign minister: Russia deliberately attacked Poland, Kremlin claims of non-involvement are lies

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski has stated that Russia deliberately attacked a NATO country. He believes that the Kremlin’s claims of non-involvement are lies and typical Soviet practice.

Details: Sikorski said that Polish airspace had been violated 19 times by Russian drones on the night of 9-10 September.

"The assessment of Polish and NATO air forces is that they did not veer off course but were deliberately targeted," the foreign minister said.

Sikorski added that he had held phone conversations with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, EU foreign affairs chief Kaja Kallas and OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Elina Valtonen.

He rejected Moscow’s claim that Russia was not involved in the attack and that it was allegedly a "Ukrainian provocation".

Quote: "I am aware that Russia claims there is no evidence these were Russian drones, even suggesting a Ukrainian provocation. This was anticipated. Lies and denials are default Soviet responses. The Kremlin is again mocking President Trump's peace efforts."

Details: Sikorski stressed that anyone claiming it was a "Ukrainian provocation" is effectively spreading Russian propaganda. He also stated that Poland, the EU and NATO will not be intimidated.

"We will continue to stand by the brave people of Ukraine. It's time for the leadership of Russia to understand that the attempt to rebuild Europe's last empire is doomed to fail," he concluded.

Sikorski believes that Poland may face a more serious violation of its airspace than the one that occurred on the night of 9-10 September.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk reported that the military had initially recorded 19 violations of the country's airspace. Media reports unofficially said that more than 20 drones were involved.

Polish government spokesman Adam Szłapka stated that NATO had invoked Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty, which provides for consultations.

Kallas called the drone attack on Poland a deliberate and most serious violation of the EU state's airspace by Russia.

