NATO insists F-35 interception of Russian drone attack on Poland was effective

Oleh Pavliuk, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 12 September 2025, 19:48
Alexus Grynkewich in 2022. Photo: Wikipedia

General Alexus Grynkewich, NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe, has said he believes the operation to shoot down Russian drones that violated Polish airspace was successful.

Source: Grynkewich at a press conference at NATO headquarters in Brussels on Friday 12 September, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The general was asked to comment on criticism of NATO’s operation in Poland, which achieved a lower drone interception rate than Ukrainian forces.

"I do think it was a highly successful operation intercepting the drones that we did with our Dutch F-35s and the other assets that contributed to that," Grynkewich said.

He added that this operation, like other similar situations, would help NATO to identify ways to improve its effectiveness in the future. 

"In my judgement, the scale of the incursion [into Polish airspace – ed.] the other day was obviously larger than previous incursions that we’ve had. So bringing additional resources to bear on this problem will help to solve that," Grynkewich said.

He also stressed that he does not want NATO troops "thinking about how much their weapons cost – I want them defending our citizens".

Background: 

  • According to the latest information, wreckage from 17 Russian drones has been found in settlements across five Polish voivodeships, with the largest number – 10 – in Lublin Voivodeship. 
  • In response, NATO has decided to launch an operation called Eastern Sentry to strengthen its eastern flank. 
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has proposed a way of effectively responding to Russia’s drone attack that would not entail direct NATO involvement in the war.

Read more: What is the goal of Russia's mass drone attack on Poland and how should NATO respond?

