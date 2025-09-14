US secretary of state doubts Russia deliberately targeted Poland with its drones

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has called the incursion of Russian drones into Polish airspace unacceptable but expressed doubts that Russia deliberately directed them onto Polish territory.

Source: Reuters, as reported by European Pravda

Details: According to Rubio, the United States considers the incident with Russian drones in Poland an "unacceptable and unfortunate and dangerous development".

"No doubt about it: the drones were intentionally launched. The question is whether the drones were targeted to go into Poland specifically," he added.

The secretary said that if the drones were indeed targeted at Poland, "if the evidence leads us there, then obviously that'll be a highly escalatory move".

"There are a number of other possibilities as well, but I think we'd like to have all the facts and consult with our allies before we make specific determinations," Rubio noted.

Background:

On the night of 9-10 September, Russian drones violated Polish airspace at least 19 times during a Russian attack on Ukraine.

According to the latest information, wreckage from 17 Russian drones has been found in settlements across five Polish voivodeships, with the largest number – 10 – in Lublin Voivodeship.

In response, NATO has decided to launch an operation called Eastern Sentry to strengthen its eastern flank.

On 12 September, US President Donald Trump said that the incursion of Russian drones into Polish airspace may have been "a mistake".

