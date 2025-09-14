Russia launches Zircon hypersonic missile during exercises in Barents Sea – photo

Russia announced on Sunday 14 September that it had launched a Zircon hypersonic cruise missile at a target in the Barents Sea as part of the Zapad-2025 (West-2025) Russian-Belarusian military exercises.

Source: Russian Ministry of Defence

Details: The ministry released footage of the Zircon missile being launched from the Northern Fleet frigate Admiral Gorshkov at a target in the Barents Sea. The video shows the missile first rising vertically from the frigate before changing trajectory and racing towards the horizon.

According to the Russian ministry, Su-34 crews also practised bombing strikes against ground targets.

Background:

The Zapad-2025 (West-2025) Russian-Belarusian military exercises began on 12 September. Moscow and Minsk claim the exercises are purely defensive and do not involve plans to attack any NATO country.

Meanwhile, NATO's Eastern Sentry operation to strengthen its eastern flank began after Russian drones fell in Poland.

