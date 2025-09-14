All Sections
Russia launches Zircon hypersonic missile during exercises in Barents Sea – photo

Olga KatsimonSunday, 14 September 2025, 14:09
The Zircon missile being launched. Screenshot

Russia announced on Sunday 14 September that it had launched a Zircon hypersonic cruise missile at a target in the Barents Sea as part of the Zapad-2025 (West-2025) Russian-Belarusian military exercises.

Source: Russian Ministry of Defence

Details: The ministry released footage of the Zircon missile being launched from the Northern Fleet frigate Admiral Gorshkov at a target in the Barents Sea. The video shows the missile first rising vertically from the frigate before changing trajectory and racing towards the horizon.

According to the Russian ministry, Su-34 crews also practised bombing strikes against ground targets.

 

Background:

  • The Zapad-2025 (West-2025) Russian-Belarusian military exercises began on 12 September. Moscow and Minsk claim the exercises are purely defensive and do not involve plans to attack any NATO country.
  • Meanwhile, NATO's Eastern Sentry operation to strengthen its eastern flank began after Russian drones fell in Poland.

