Russia launches Zircon hypersonic missile during exercises in Barents Sea – photo
Sunday, 14 September 2025, 14:09
Russia announced on Sunday 14 September that it had launched a Zircon hypersonic cruise missile at a target in the Barents Sea as part of the Zapad-2025 (West-2025) Russian-Belarusian military exercises.
Source: Russian Ministry of Defence
Details: The ministry released footage of the Zircon missile being launched from the Northern Fleet frigate Admiral Gorshkov at a target in the Barents Sea. The video shows the missile first rising vertically from the frigate before changing trajectory and racing towards the horizon.
According to the Russian ministry, Su-34 crews also practised bombing strikes against ground targets.
Background:
- The Zapad-2025 (West-2025) Russian-Belarusian military exercises began on 12 September. Moscow and Minsk claim the exercises are purely defensive and do not involve plans to attack any NATO country.
- Meanwhile, NATO's Eastern Sentry operation to strengthen its eastern flank began after Russian drones fell in Poland.
