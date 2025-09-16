All Sections
US TV channel shows map of Ukraine without Crimea

Mariya Yemets, Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 16 September 2025, 20:13
US TV channel shows map of Ukraine without Crimea
CBS showing a map of Ukraine without Crimea. Photo: Screenshot

The American TV channel CBS showed a map of Ukraine without occupied Crimea on 9 September, although it included other Russian-occupied territories in the south and east.

Source: Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The map appeared on air during The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on 9 September, but it did not draw attention until later. 

In a segment marking his 10th anniversary hosting the show, renowned American presenter Stephen Colbert looked back at events that have shaped Americans’ lives since 2015. One part of the programme focused on Ukraine, highlighting the heroism of Ukrainians in resisting Russian aggression.

A video of this on YouTube has received over 230,000 views in a week and a similar number of comments, some pointing out the problematic map that depicts Crimea as Russian.

The UNITED24 initiative wrote on Instagram: "While Ukraine is grateful for the support and attention, even small mistakes like this matter. Russia systematically uses such ‘maps without Crimea’ as part of its propaganda."

Background: 

  • In 2018, The Times apologised for publishing a map that showed Crimea as Russian. 
  • In 2021, after requests from Ukraine, Apple corrected maps in its Apple Music for Artists app, where occupied Crimea was marked as territory of the Russian Federation. 
  • In 2023, the Hungarian government used a similar map in a video.

