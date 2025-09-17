Von der Leyen announces 19th EU sanctions package against Russia after talks with Trump

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has said that the Commission will soon present the 19th package of sanctions targeting Russian crypto assets as well as the banking and energy sectors.

Source: von der Leyen on X (Twitter) after a phone conversation with US President Donald Trump

Quote: "I had a good call with US President Donald Trump on strengthening our joint efforts to increase economic pressure on Russia through additional measures.

Advertisement:

The Commission will soon present its 19th package of sanctions, targeting crypto, banks, and energy."

Details: Von der Leyen added that Russia's war economy, fuelled by revenues from fossil fuels, "is financing the bloodshed in Ukraine".

She added that the European Commission will propose "speeding up the phase-out of Russian fossil imports".

Background: Bloomberg, citing a European diplomat, reported that the European Union had postponed the presentation of its 19th package of sanctions against Russia following demands from Trump to impose stricter restrictions.

Background:

Earlier, sources told European Pravda that the presentation of the 19th EU sanctions package against Russia had been postponed. According to the sources, the work might be completed by the end of the week.

Trump said he was ready to impose serious sanctions on Russia, but only if all NATO countries did the same and stopped purchasing Russian oil.

The US proposal shifts responsibility onto Europe. Tariffs on India and China would be difficult for the EU, as many countries, including Germany, rely on these export markets.

Meanwhile, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged the White House to take a "clear position" on sanctions against Russia and security guarantees for Ukraine in order to stop the Kremlin leader and end the war.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!