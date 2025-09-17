All Sections
Von der Leyen announces 19th EU sanctions package against Russia after talks with Trump

Olha HlushchenkoWednesday, 17 September 2025, 00:30
Ursula von der Leyen. Photo: Getty Images

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has said that the Commission will soon present the 19th package of sanctions targeting Russian crypto assets as well as the banking and energy sectors.

Source: von der Leyen on X (Twitter) after a phone conversation with US President Donald Trump

Quote: "I had a good call with US President Donald Trump on strengthening our joint efforts to increase economic pressure on Russia through additional measures.

The Commission will soon present its 19th package of sanctions, targeting crypto, banks, and energy."

Details: Von der Leyen added that Russia's war economy, fuelled by revenues from fossil fuels, "is financing the bloodshed in Ukraine".

She added that the European Commission will propose "speeding up the phase-out of Russian fossil imports".

Background: Bloomberg, citing a European diplomat, reported that the European Union had postponed the presentation of its 19th package of sanctions against Russia following demands from Trump to impose stricter restrictions.

Background:

