IAEA records shelling and "black smoke" near Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) team has recorded shelling close to the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) on Tuesday 16 September and reported black smoke rising from three locations nearby.
Source: an IAEA update
Details: IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said that the latest incident highlights "continuous nuclear safety risks during the military conflict".
The report stated that several artillery shells had landed on territory outside the ZNPP, approximately 400 metres from the diesel fuel storage facility. Following the explosions, black smoke rose in three locations near the plant.
The observation mission heard intermittent explosions for almost two hours from 13:26 local time, including three powerful blasts at around 14:30. Gunfire was also recorded. Observers were unable to inspect the scene due to the dangerous situation but plan to do so on Wednesday morning if conditions allow.
Quote from Grossi: "I've repeatedly called for maximum military restraint near nuclear power plants and I do so again today. This must stop before it is too late."
Background:
- Grossi reported that six of the seven power transmission lines of the ZNPP have been compromised, leaving only one functioning line outside the site, which poses serious safety risks.
- It was earlier reported that IAEA experts had been denied access to the newly constructed dam on the channel of one of the cooling ponds of the Zaporizhzhia NPP.
- On 13 August, the IAEA reported difficulties in ensuring a reliable supply of water for cooling the reactors at the Zaporizhzhia NPP, which is temporarily occupied by Russia.
- "The ZNPP’s six reactors have been in cold shutdown since spring 2024 but still require cooling water for their safety systems, reactor cores, and spent fuel pools," the IAEA reported.
- On 10 August, the External Crisis Centre of the Zaporizhzhia NPP was damaged in a Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia.
- On 4 July, Russian forces caused a blackout at the Zaporizhzhia NPP by striking a transmission line connecting the plant with Ukraine’s unified power grid.
- It was later reported that the power lines connecting Zaporizhzhia NPP to the Ukrainian power grid were operating normally, providing reliable external power to the plant to ensure radiation safety.
