IAEA records shelling and "black smoke" near Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) team has recorded shelling close to the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) on Tuesday 16 September and reported black smoke rising from three locations nearby.

Details: IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said that the latest incident highlights "continuous nuclear safety risks during the military conflict".

The report stated that several artillery shells had landed on territory outside the ZNPP, approximately 400 metres from the diesel fuel storage facility. Following the explosions, black smoke rose in three locations near the plant.

The observation mission heard intermittent explosions for almost two hours from 13:26 local time, including three powerful blasts at around 14:30. Gunfire was also recorded. Observers were unable to inspect the scene due to the dangerous situation but plan to do so on Wednesday morning if conditions allow.

Quote from Grossi: "I've repeatedly called for maximum military restraint near nuclear power plants and I do so again today. This must stop before it is too late."

