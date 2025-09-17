Ukraine and US make first contributions of US$150m to Reconstruction Investment Fund

The US Development Finance Corporation (DFC) and Ukraine have contributed a total amount of US$150 million to the US-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund.

Source: Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko

Quote: "The US Development Finance Corporation (DFC) has made an investment commitment of US$75 million to the US-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund, and Ukraine will match this contribution. Thus, we are forming the Fund’s initial capital with a total of US$150 million. This is another important step toward launching the Fund’s full operations, and as of today, we can declare: operational work has begun."

Details: Svyrydenko said the first focus areas would be energy, infrastructure and critical minerals. Three projects are planned to be implemented by the end of 2026.

She emphasised that the Fund is built on the principle of equality: Ukraine is taking on the same financial commitments as the US side.

Quote: "This decision paves the way for financing the first large-scale projects, creating modern industries, new jobs and technological solutions that will strengthen Ukraine’s economy and security.

This initial capital has additional significance for us: American investments can serve as a reliable security guarantee both for Ukraine and for American businesses in our country."

Background:

On 30 April, Ukraine and the US signed a minerals agreement which envisaged the creation of a joint US-Ukraine Investment Fund to manage Ukrainian resources.

On 8 May, the Ukrainian parliament voted to ratify the agreement establishing the joint investment fund.

On 12 May, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed off on the ratification of the minerals agreement with the US.

On 4 June, the Ukrainian parliament passed the amendments required to the Budget Code in order to implement the minerals agreement between Ukraine and the US.

President Zelenskyy later signed the law on Budget Code amendments relating to the establishment of the US-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund.

Ukraine’s trade representative Taras Kachka said the joint fund will be able to invest both in the development of mineral deposits and in infrastructure projects.

In September, US representatives visited the first deposits that could become pilot projects for the Reconstruction Investment Fund.

