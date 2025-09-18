Poland and Ukraine to sign drone cooperation agreement, Polish defence minister says

Polish Defence Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz said during his visit to Ukraine on 18 September that his country will cooperate with Ukraine, including in gaining skills in operating unmanned aerial vehicles.

Source: Polish news portal RMF24, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "We will sign a cooperation agreement between the ministries, as well as on gaining skills in operating drones. The talks will focus on the development of joint industrial initiatives."

Details: The minister also noted that another issue is improving the qualifications of Polish troops based on the experience gained in Ukraine.

He said that implementing lessons learned on the new battlefield is crucial for transforming Polish forces and NATO as a whole.

Background:

Earlier, Reuters reported that Polish army representatives will come to Ukraine to learn drone interception techniques.

On 12 September, the Polish Ministry of Defence said that cooperation with Ukraine in countering drones will take place on Polish territory.

On the same day, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said that a delegation of Polish military personnel would arrive in Ukraine on Thursday, likely meaning 18 September.

