Russia claims its MiGs "did not violate" Estonian airspace

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 20 September 2025, 01:02
Russian MiG-31K. Photo: uk.wikipedia.org

The Russian Defence Ministry claimed on the night of 19-20 September that their MiGs "had not violated" Estonian airspace.

Source: Russian Defence Ministry

Quote: "Three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets conducted a scheduled flight from Karelia to an airfield in Kaliningrad Oblast on 19 September this year."

Details: The Russian Defence Ministry claimed that the flight of their MiGs had been conducted "in strict accordance with international rules for the use of airspace" and "did not cross the borders of other states".

Quote: "Russian aircraft did not deviate from the agreed air route and did not violate Estonian airspace during the flight. The flight path of the aircraft was over neutral waters of the Baltic Sea, more than three kilometres from the island of Vormsi."

Background:

