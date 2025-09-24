All of Europe challenged by destabilisation threats from Russia – Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron has said that Russia’s recent incursions into European airspace are "proof that all European people are also challenged by threats of Russian destabilisation".

Source: Macron at the UN General Assembly, as cited by CNN

Details: While speaking about Russia’s recent incursions into European airspace, Macron noted that Moscow’s actions are "proof that all Europeans are also challenged by threats and attempts at Russian destabilisation".

In addition, the French president emphasised that there are some "divisions" that are plaguing "the global order".

Quote from Macron: "We’re isolating ourselves. There’s more and more divisions, and that’s plagued the global order.

The world is breaking down, and that’s halting our collective capacity to resolve the major conflicts of our time and stopping us from addressing global challenges."

Details: After US President Donald Trump criticised the United Nations earlier on Tuesday 23 September, Macron said that France is "proud to be among the people of the United Nations" and said that the organisation "cannot be replaced".

Quote from Macron: "It is for this reason that those that are its harshest critics are also those that want to change the rule of the game because they want to exert domination. And these are people that do not want the common good to prevail. They want to serve their interests."

Details: Macron ended his speech with a call for unity.

Quote from Macron: "We have one responsibility, (and) that is to act together, build this multilateralism once again with the same faith, with the same resolve as the founding fathers of this assembly. We need to do that with even more effectiveness, but with the same will."

Background: Estonian President Alar Karis said Russia’s recent provocations in the airspace of Estonia, Poland and Romania confirm that Russian aggression extends beyond Ukraine and aims to reshape Europe’s security architecture to fit its own ambitions.

