Kremlin rejects Kyiv's meeting proposals and warns that situation will get worse

The Kremlin has claimed that Ukraine is stalling peace talks, yet Moscow has itself rejected all the countries Kyiv has proposed as possible venues for a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, declaring them "absolutely unacceptable".

Source: Russian state-run media outlet Interfax; TASS, a Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency; Russian internet-magazine Vesti.ru, citing Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov

Quote: "The Kyiv regime [as Russia calls the Ukrainian authorities – ed.] has now taken a completely passive stance. Apparently they are trying to prove to their sponsors in Europe and their handlers that they can keep on fighting, but they should not forget that every day they refuse to negotiate, their negotiating position will only get weaker."

Advertisement:

Details: Peskov claimed the situation on the battlefield clearly illustrates this point.

He did not clarify what he or the Kremlin meant by saying that "Ukraine is refusing to negotiate", but stressed that every country that Kyiv has suggested as a potential host for a meeting with Putin is unacceptable to Moscow.

Quote: "The Ukrainians are throwing out a huge number of proposals, naming a wide range of countries. At first, they did not insist on Kazakhstan but on states that are completely unacceptable for us. For some reason, Switzerland is still considered neutral. Or Austria. De facto, they are no longer neutral countries for us, and this must be taken into account."

More details: Peskov also said he was surprised that Zelenskyy rejected Putin's proposal to meet in Moscow.

Quote: "If you are open to dialogue, why not come?"

Previously: Zelenskyy has reiterated that he is willing to meet Putin anywhere except in Russia, and if Europe or Saudi Arabia are unsuitable, the meeting could take place in another country, such as Kazakhstan.

Background:

Earlier, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha called Putin’s proposal to meet Zelenskyy in Moscow "unacceptable".

Zelenskyy later stated that the invitation had been issued in order to delay the meeting. "Our American partners have informed us that Putin has invited me to Moscow. I believe that if you want to prevent the meeting from taking place, you should invite me to Moscow," the Ukrainian leader said.

Putin has since made it clear that he does not intend to travel anywhere to hold talks with Zelenskyy, but is open to meeting in Moscow.

Zelenskyy has confirmed that he is willing to attend a summit or meeting with US President Donald Trump and Putin anywhere except Russia.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!