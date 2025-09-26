All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian foreign minister claims NATO and EU have declared "real war" on Russia

Ivan Diakonov Friday, 26 September 2025, 05:21
Russian foreign minister claims NATO and EU have declared real war on Russia
Sergei Lavrov. Photo: Getty Images

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has claimed that NATO and the European Union have declared a "real war" on Russia "through Ukraine" and are directly taking part in it.

Source: Lavrov at a meeting of G20 foreign ministers, as reported by Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency TASS

Details: In his usual manner, Lavrov stated that the "crisis" in Ukraine had been "provoked by the collective West" and that NATO and the EU "have declared a real war on Russia through Ukraine and are directly involved in it".

Advertisement:

Background: 

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

RussiaNATOEURusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Russia loses bid to secure seat on UN aviation authority council
Zelenskyy says 92 Russian drones headed for Poland on 10 September
Risk of another Fukushima: Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant still without electricity on fourth day
If Russia threatens blackout in Kyiv, Moscow should expect the same – Zelenskyy
Russia and Belarus to return to Paralympics under national flags after IPC vote
Russia damages railway in Odesa Oblast: dozens of trains delayed
All News
Russia
Russia loses 940 soldiers over past day
Drones hit Afipsky oil refinery in Russia's Krasnodar Krai
European diplomats warn Russia that NATO is ready to shoot down aircraft violating airspace – Bloomberg
RECENT NEWS
20:22
Russians strike energy facilities in Chernihiv Oblast yet again, leaving 177 settlements without power
20:05
Russians trying to seize Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant and seeking IAEA support – Ukraine's foreign minister
19:29
Russia loses bid to secure seat on UN aviation authority council
19:27
Hungary gave up two-thirds of its land for peace, Ukraine may have to yield a fifth, says senior Hungarian official
18:59
"This is fake!": Hungary rejects data on its drone's route over Ukraine
18:42
Zelenskyy says 92 Russian drones headed for Poland on 10 September
18:29
Risk of another Fukushima: Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant still without electricity on fourth day
17:58
Ukrainian foreign minister shows Hungarian drone incursion route in tweet aimed at "blind officials"
17:43
Ukraine prepared to help Hungary and Slovakia with alternative energy supplies – Zelenskyy
17:12
Zelenskyy comments on media reports that Ukraine has requested Tomahawk missiles from Trump
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: