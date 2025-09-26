Ukrainian drones strike Afipsky refinery in Russia, General Staff says

The Afipsky oil refinery. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukrainian Unmanned Systems Forces hit the Afipsky oil refinery in Russia in a coordinated operation with other units of Ukraine’s defence forces on the night of 25-26 September. The operation aimed to reduce the Russian offensive potential and disrupt fuel and ammunition supplies to its military units.

Source: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: The refinery is located in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai, and primarily produces petrol, diesel and aviation fuel. Its annual processing capacity is 6.25 million tonnes of oil. The plant supplies fuel to the Russian occupying forces.

Advertisement:

The General Staff has confirmed that its forces struck the refinery, igniting a fire. The extent of damage and specific consequences are being confirmed.

Background:

Russian Telegram channels and General Staff reported that on the night of 25-26 September, drones attacked the Afipsky oil refinery in Russia's Krasnodar Krai, causing a fire at one of the units.

Ukrainian defence forces have attacked the Afipsky oil refinery before: in 2023, 2024 and 2025.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!