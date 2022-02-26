Hundreds of Russian doctors demand Putin to stop the war

Hundreds of Russian doctors signed an open letter to the Russian President Vladimir Putin demanding to put an end to the war in Ukraine.

Source: Meduza

Ad verbatim: "The war will take so many lives, cripple so many fates that we will not have time to help despite all possible efforts. Everyone will be screaming in pain, addressing their mothers in one language ... Whatever the goal of the use of deadly weapons, they remain deadly. They remain deadly and cause pain and suffering. "

Details: Doctors demand "immediate cessation of all operations with deadly weapons."

Background: