Defence Ministry responds to Lukashenko: we wish you same "peaceful sky" as in Ukraine

Iryna BalachukFriday, 26 August 2022, 10:48
LUKASHENKO. PHOTO FROM PRESIDENT.GOV.BY

The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine has responded to the cynical congratulations of self-proclaimed President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko on the Independence Day of Ukraine.

Source: Ukrainian Ministry of Defence on Twitter

Quote from the Ministry of Defence: "On our Independence Day, the dictator Lukashenko congratulated Ukraine and wished us a peaceful sky... as a 'gift' from Belarus, missiles were fired from Belarus to Ukraine again."

Details: The Ministry added that they wish "Lukashenko the same peaceful sky... and reunification with his good friends Hussein and Gaddafi".

Background:

  • On the morning of 24 August, the self-proclaimed president of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko, who provided the territory of his country for the Russian offensive in Ukraine and became an accomplice of Vladimir Putin in the war, congratulated the people of Ukraine on Independence Day.
  • Mykhailo Podoliak, Advisor to the Head of the Office of the Presidential of Ukraine described the Independence Day greetings from the self-proclaimed president of Belarus, Aleksandr Lukashenko, as clowning which will have consequences.

