Drones damage 3 infrastructure facilities in Bila Tserkva; civilian casualties avoided

OLENA ROSHCHINA — WEDNESDAY, 5 OCTOBER 2022, 13:31

In Bila Tserkva, as a result of the night attack by drones, three infrastructure facilities were damaged. Civilian casualties have been avoided, and the life of the one person who was injured is not in danger.

Source: Oleksii Kuleba, Head of the Kyiv Oblast Military Administration; Andrii Niebytov, Head of the Chief Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv Oblast

Quote: "At 08:00, the fire was contained, and at 09:20, it was completely extinguished. I am here at the scene, and the situation is fully under control.

One person was injured and taken to hospital with minor injuries; the life of the person is not in danger.

Three infrastructure facilities were hit, and the damage is of medium severity. I think that we will rebuild everything immediately after our victory."

Details: Kuleba confirmed that this is the first case of a drone attack in Kyiv Oblast, and Bila Tserkva hromada [an administrative unit designating, in this case, the city of Bila Tserkva and its adjacent territories - ed.] is the only place that was hit last night.

The Head of Kyiv Oblast Military Administration hopes that all possible options will be explored with the military to prevent such attacks in future or minimise their consequences.

Earlier, Andrii Niebytov, Head of the Chief Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv Oblast, said that as a result of the drone attack on Bila Tserkva, the infrastructure was significantly damaged. However, "due to the timely response, it was possible to avoid civilian deaths".

Kuleba added that all communications are working and there is no panic; only the educational institutions in Bila Tserkva hromada have switched to distance learning for this day.

The air raid alert in Kyiv Oblast has been sounded three times since the beginning of 5 October: from 01:33 to 05:03 at night, from 05:58 to 07:48 in the morning, and the third time at 13:14.

Previously: Last night, 6 drone attacks were recorded in Bila Tserkva. The Russians used drones in Mykolaiv Oblast as well (six Shahed-136 UAVs).

In total, some 12 drones attacked Ukraine from the south of the country. Six of them were shot down in Mykolaiv Oblast.

