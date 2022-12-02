Ukraine’s National Security Council introduces new sanctions against head of Kyiv Pechersk Lavra, MP Novynskyi and other UOC-MP churchmen

The National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine has imposed sanctions on the churchmen of UOC-MP [Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate – ed.], including Pavlo Lebid, the superior of Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, and ex-parliamentarian Vadym Novynskyi who has ties with the UOC-MP.

Source: informed sources of Ukrainska Pravda in President’s team

Details: The National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine has introduced sanctions against Novynskyi, Lebid and a dozen of other UOC-MP churchmen, mostly from Russian-occupied territories.

On 2 December, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy implemented personal sanctions against several members of religious organisations, affiliated with Russian centres of influence.

The Council adopted the said sanctions on 1 December after "examination of religious organisations’ activity on Ukrainian territory amidst Russian aggression and in order to secure religious independence, prevent religious divisions in the society, promote consolidation in the Ukrainian society and protect national interests of Ukraine."

The President’s team has promised to make public the list of sanctioned individuals soon.

Earlier: In October, the Security Service of Ukraine conducted searches in the buildings of UOC-MP in several oblasts of Ukraine. Investigations are underway.

On 1 December, the President reported that the National Security Council has urged the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine to prepare a legislation to ban the activity of UOC-MP in Ukraine, and started reviewing reviewing the legitimacy of the UOC-MP’s residence in Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra.

Background:

Over the last two weeks, the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has conducted searches in UOC-MP establishments in Kyiv and many Oblasts. This is caused by the propaganda of the so-called "Russian world" in the chuchers of UOC-MP. Several priests were notified of suspicion.

On the morning of 2 December, the SSU conducted searches in several churches and monasteries of UOC-MP in three Oblasts.

On 22 November, the SSU conducted counterintelligence operations on the premises of the Holy Dormition Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, a monastery in Kyiv.

