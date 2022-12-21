All Sections
Kuleba arrives in US together with Zelenskyy, promising that "everything will be alright"

European PravdaWednesday, 21 December 2022, 21:32

Dmytro Kuleba, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, is a member of the Ukrainian delegation that arrived in the United States together with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This is the President’s first visit abroad since 24 February.

Source: European Pravda, referring to a video from Washington posted by Kuleba on Instagram

Quote from Kuleba: "Everything will be alright! Don't worry about anything. Only forward, only to the full liberation of our territories, and only to our victory. Victory for Ukraine and its allies, first of all, the United States of America. Only to victory." 

Background:

As reported, Zelenskyy has already arrived at the White House, where he was met by US President Joe Biden. He is expected to hold a joint press conference with Biden and address a session of the American Congress.

Earlier On the morning of December 21, the Office of the President of Ukraine officially confirmed Zelenskyy’s visit to the United States. 

Amid the visit, on Wednesday, Anthony Blinken, the US Secretary of State, officially announced a new package of military aid for Ukraine in the amount of US$1.85 billion, which includes the transfer of the Patriot air defence system for the first time ever

Total US military aid to Ukraine has reached $21.9 billion since the beginning of the Biden administration.

