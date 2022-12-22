All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


3 civilians injured in Donetsk Oblast in past 24 hours

Iryna BalachukThursday, 22 December 2022, 07:39
3 civilians injured in Donetsk Oblast in past 24 hours

In the past day, three civilians have been injured in the Russian attacks in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Pavlo Kyrylenko, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration,  on Telegram

Quote: "On 21 December, the Russians wounded three civilians in Donetsk Oblast, including two in the city of Toretsk and one in the city of Bakhmut."

Advertisement:

Details: In total, the Russians have killed at least 1,275 and wounded at least 2,773 civilians in Donetsk Oblast since the start of the full-scale invasion.

These figures are not final, because it is not currently possible to establish the exact number of casualties in the cities of  Mariupol and Volnovakha. 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Subjects: Donetsk region
Advertisement:

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

All News
Donetsk region
Russia kills several civilians in Kherson and Donetsk oblasts on first day of September
Helicopters crash: Farewell ceremony for fallen Mi-8 crews held in Poltava
Russian forces kill two residents of Donetsk and Kherson oblasts overnight
RECENT NEWS
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
16:06
Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden accompanied by Ukrainian composer
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
15:15
Ukraine's Foreign Minister optimistic about bilateral security guarantees agreement with EU
15:03
updatedExplosions rock Kryvyi Rih, air defence downs Russian missile
14:56
Russia's economy reaches dangerous overheating point – The Economist
14:36
Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked
13:59
EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
13:45
Guardian amends article on Orbán allies meeting US officials regarding Ukraine aid
All News
Advertisement: