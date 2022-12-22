All Sections
3 civilians injured in Donetsk Oblast in past 24 hours

Iryna BalachukThursday, 22 December 2022, 08:39

In the past day, three civilians have been injured in the Russian attacks in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Pavlo Kyrylenko, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration,  on Telegram

Quote: "On 21 December, the Russians wounded three civilians in Donetsk Oblast, including two in the city of Toretsk and one in the city of Bakhmut."

Details: In total, the Russians have killed at least 1,275 and wounded at least 2,773 civilians in Donetsk Oblast since the start of the full-scale invasion.

These figures are not final, because it is not currently possible to establish the exact number of casualties in the cities of  Mariupol and Volnovakha. 

