Metropolitan Epiphanius: We will walk this path and Ukrainian prayer will be heard at the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra

Ukrainska PravdaSaturday, 3 December 2022, 01:38

Epiphanius, the primate of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU) and Metropolitan of Kyiv and All Ukraine, has stated that on 2 December, "an important step was taken to bring back Ukrainian prayer" to the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra (Monastery of the Caves).

Source: a statement by Epiphanius on Facebook

Details: On 2 December, the OCU announced that the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra of the Holy Dormition had been registered as part of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine. At the same time, Oleksandr Tkachenko, Ukraine’s Minister of Culture, explained that this was not about a transfer of the Lavra from the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC-MP) to the Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU).

The primate of the OCU has responded to this event.

Quote from Epiphanius:

"Today [2 December – ed.], we have laid a cornerstone in the strong foundation of the Local Church; we have taken a significant step to bring Ukrainian prayer back to our national shrine: the Pechersk Lavra.

I understand the emotions of many. Some people are rejoicing, as if all the issues have now been resolved. But many questions really need answers and solutions.

Some are indignant because they want everything to be resolved already. But the importance of what has happened should not be underestimated: today the Ukrainian Lavra has truly acquired agency, although for now it is like a newborn baby.

We will walk this path peacefully, calmly and confidently. And daily prayer in our native language will finally be heard at the shrine of our people: for victory, for a just peace, for the expulsion of the Russian aggressors, and for the good of Ukraine."

Background:

  • In recent weeks, the Security Service of Ukraine has conducted a number of searches of UOC-MP institutions in Kyiv and many oblasts. The searches are related to the propaganda of the so-called "Russian world" at UOC-MP churches. Some priests have been notified that they were under suspicion
  • Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council (NSDC) has instructed the Cabinet of Ministers to propose that the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) institute a ban on the UOC-MP, and has also initiated a review of the legality of the UOC-MP’s presence at the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra.
  • On 1 December, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy put into effect personal sanctions against representatives of religious organisations affiliated with centres of influence in the Russian Federation. Ukrainska Pravda sources in the president's team later reported that the NSDC had sanctioned UOC-MP clergy, in particular Pavlo (Lebed), the superior of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, and Vadym Novinskyi, a former member of the Ukrainian parliament.
  • Zelenskyy has promised that new steps will be taken to achieve "spiritual independence" for Ukraine.

