Russians hit residential area of Chasiv Yar, killing 1 person and injuring 2 others

Olha HlushchenkoTuesday, 24 January 2023, 04:20

One person was killed and two others were injured as a result of the shelling of the city of Chasiv Yar in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Pavlo Kyrylenko, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Kyrylenko: "One person was killed and two others were injured as a result of the shelling of the city of Chasiv Yar  by the Russian occupation forces ."

Details: Kyrylenko has reported that the occupiers hit the residential area with a multiple rocket launcher, damaged at least nine high-rise buildings, and cut off electricity and gas supply networks to the neighbourhood.

Almost the entire neighbourhood has been left without electricity and heat.

For reference: Chasiv Yar is an important height for the defence of the Bakhmut front and a point at which the Russians want to close the encirclement of Bakhmut, according to the assumption of the Ukrainian military.

The Russians have intensified their attack on Chasiv Yar since the beginning of January, as they managed to get significantly closer to the strategic Bakhmut-Kostiantynivka highway, near which this city is located.

According to Deep State analysts, the shortest distance from the occupied territory to Chasiv Yar is less than 10 kilometres.

Subjects: Donetsk region
