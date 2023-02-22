All Sections
Avdiivka is almost completely destroyed, Bakhmut – by 80%

Yevhen KizilovWednesday, 22 February 2023, 19:59
Avdiivka is almost completely destroyed, Bakhmut – by 80%

Russian invaders’ attacks have almost completely destroyed the cities of Avdiivka and Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast

Source: Pavlo Kyrylenko, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "As for the contact line areas, the destruction there is incredible. If we consider Avdiivka, the city is almost completely destroyed. Our fortress city of Bakhmut is also destroyed by more than 80%."

Details: As he states, Russian forces, unable to capture contact line cities, are using scorched earth tactics along the entire contact line in Donetsk Oblast. They use all types of weapons to destroy the entirety of the infrastructure.

