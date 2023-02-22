All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Avdiivka is almost completely destroyed, Bakhmut – by 80%

Yevhen KizilovWednesday, 22 February 2023, 20:59

Russian invaders’ attacks have almost completely destroyed the cities of Avdiivka and Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast

Source: Pavlo Kyrylenko, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "As for the contact line areas, the destruction there is incredible. If we consider Avdiivka, the city is almost completely destroyed. Our fortress city of Bakhmut is also destroyed by more than 80%."

Details: As he states, Russian forces, unable to capture contact line cities, are using scorched earth tactics along the entire contact line in Donetsk Oblast. They use all types of weapons to destroy the entirety of the infrastructure.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Subjects: Avdiivka
Advertisement:

Ukrainian Air Force explains why Russians are using Shahed UAVs again

European Commission and Poland launch initiative of search for Ukrainian children kidnapped by Russians

Russia changes tactics of missile attacks – Defence Intelligence

Ukrainian soldier killed at border with Belarus, investigation launched

Renowned Russian political strategist and author of Kremlin media guidelines dies

Ukrainian defenders shoot down 11 Shahed UAVs at night, of which 9 around Kyiv

All News
Avdiivka
Russians hit business premises, houses and a school in various cities in Donetsk Oblast
Russia strikes enterprise in Kramatorsk and art school in Chasovyi Yar
2,500 civilians remain in Avdiivka despite relentless Russian shelling
RECENT NEWS
16:48
Meaning of "peace plans" by China and UN for Ukraine and world
16:41
Satellite shows aircraft likely attacked by Belarusian partisans at Machulishchy airbase
16:05
Ukrainian Air Force explains why Russians are using Shahed UAVs again
16:01
Russia redeploys unit of brigade created for war against Chechen Republic of Ichkeria near Vuhledar
15:25
Over 1 million hectares of agricultural land mined in Kharkiv and Kherson oblasts
15:23
Poland reveals when it will send rest of Leopard tanks to Ukraine
15:12
Occupiers in Kherson Oblast fall back towards Crimea and dig trenches
14:59
Lukashenko convenes security forces after explosions in Machulishchy airbase to order to defend borders
14:40
European Commission and Poland launch initiative of search for Ukrainian children kidnapped by Russians
14:24
Russian attack Kurakhivka in Donetsk Oblast, killing one civilian
All News