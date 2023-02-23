All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Distance no longer matters – Secretary of Ukraine's National Security Council on explosions in Mariupol

Yevhen KizilovThursday, 23 February 2023, 20:34
Distance no longer matters – Secretary of Ukraine's National Security Council on explosions in Mariupol

Ukrainian forces will be hitting terrorists in Mariupol until Russian troops leave the city. And distance no longer matters to the Ukrainian army, whether it is 100 kilometres, 150 kilometres or even more. 

Source: Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, on air during the 24/7 national joint newscast on Thursday, reported by Interfax-Ukraine

Details: TV hosts have asked Danilov to comment on the recent explosions in the temporarily occupied city of Mariupol. 

Advertisement:

Quote from Danilov: "Our soldiers are killing Russian terrorists who captured our city of Mariupol. This is our territory, and we will be hitting the occupiers until they leave it. And distance no longer matters to us, whether it is 100 kilometres, 150 kilometres or even more."

Background: 

  • On 23 February, explosions rang out for the second time in a day near the Illich Iron and Steel Works in Mariupol
  • While commenting on these events, the Ukraine’s Defence Forces pointed out that the Mariupol front was no longer unreachable for Ukrainian defenders.
  • In early February, the United States announced the delivery of the first long-range missiles to Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
16:28
Hungary undermines EU unity – Lithuanian President
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
16:06
Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden accompanied by Ukrainian composer – video
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: