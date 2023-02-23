All Sections
Distance no longer matters – Secretary of Ukraine's National Security Council on explosions in Mariupol

Yevhen KizilovThursday, 23 February 2023, 21:34

Ukrainian forces will be hitting terrorists in Mariupol until Russian troops leave the city. And distance no longer matters to the Ukrainian army, whether it is 100 kilometres, 150 kilometres or even more. 

Source: Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, on air during the 24/7 national joint newscast on Thursday, reported by Interfax-Ukraine

Details: TV hosts have asked Danilov to comment on the recent explosions in the temporarily occupied city of Mariupol. 

Quote from Danilov: "Our soldiers are killing Russian terrorists who captured our city of Mariupol. This is our territory, and we will be hitting the occupiers until they leave it. And distance no longer matters to us, whether it is 100 kilometres, 150 kilometres or even more."

Background: 

  • On 23 February, explosions rang out for the second time in a day near the Illich Iron and Steel Works in Mariupol
  • While commenting on these events, the Ukraine’s Defence Forces pointed out that the Mariupol front was no longer unreachable for Ukrainian defenders.
  • In early February, the United States announced the delivery of the first long-range missiles to Ukraine.

