Ukraine's Offensive Guard shows how they train soldiers

The Offensive Guard has shown how the fighters of the Burevii (Hurricane) Brigade of Ukraine’s National Guard are being trained: recruits are wearing body armour.

Quote from Offensive Guard: "Be prepared to overcome difficulties and stress. And not only in sportswear. But also in equipment. This is the kind of training soldiers and recruits undergo to be physically fit and strong."

Details: The Offensive Guard has posted a video of the training of the Burevii Brigade of Ukraine’s National Guard and noted that these soldiers are real warriors and professionals.

Background:

On 2 February 2023, Ihor Klymenko, then Acting Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, said that the Interior Ministry began forming eight assault brigades known as the Offensive Guard to strengthen the Defence Forces and liberate the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

On 3 February, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine reported that the recruiting campaign had started off quite actively.

All people who will join those Offensive Guard brigades are promised a list of social benefits, such as the possibility to receive housing, medical treatment and education at a university.

As of 11 February 2023, it was reported that 20,000 applications had been sent to the Offensive Guard.

On 19 February, the Office of Ukraine’s President said that a new mechanism of voluntary mobilisation in Ukraine had already given "good results".

