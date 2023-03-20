All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Xi Jinping voices opinion on war in Ukraine in Russian media

Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 20 March 2023, 01:40
Xi Jinping voices opinion on war in Ukraine in Russian media

Chinese leader Xi Jinping has spoken about his attitude to the situation in Ukraine on the eve of his visit to Russia.

Source: Xi Jinping in an article by Rossiyskaya Gazeta, a Russian state-owned newspaper

Quote: "We have seen a total escalation of the Ukrainian crisis since the beginning of last year. China, based on the very essence of what is happening, has consistently taken an objective and unbiased position and has been making active efforts to promote reconciliation and peace negotiations.

A number of views I have outlined are China's basic principle in the Ukrainian settlement. These include the need to abide by the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, respect the legitimate security concerns of all states, support all efforts to peacefully resolve the Ukrainian crisis, and ensure the stability of global production and supply chains.

The recently published ‘China's Position on the Political Settlement of the Ukrainian Crisis’, taking into account the rational concerns of all parties, reflects the unity of the international community's views on overcoming the Ukrainian crisis.

The document is a constructive factor in neutralising the consequences of the crisis and promoting a political settlement. Complex problems do not have simple solutions.

We are convinced that a rational way out of the Ukrainian crisis and a path to lasting peace and global security will be found if everyone is guided by the concept of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security, and continues dialogue and consultations in an equal, reasonable and pragmatic manner."

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Details: In addition, Xi Jinping did not avoid the topic of Chinese-Russian relations.

His article states: "For more than 70 years, Chinese-Russian relations have come a very long way. Looking back, we are deeply aware that the current level of Chinese-Russian relations has not been easy, and we should carefully preserve the unfading friendship between China and Russia."

The Chinese leader also points out that:

  • Russian-Chinese ties are constantly gaining new strength and serve as a standard for a new type of interstate relations.

  • The current visit to Russia is aimed at strengthening friendship and peace, and he is ready to outline new plans for the development of Russian-Chinese relations with Putin.

Background: Russian President Vladimir Putin has claimed – ahead of the visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping  – that Russia was ready for a "political and diplomatic settlement" of the war of aggression against Ukraine. 

Reference: Chinese leader Xi Jinping's official visit to Russia is scheduled for 20-22 March.

Previously:

  • On 24 February, the Chinese Foreign Ministry published a so-called "peace plan" with its ideas for the settlement of Russia's war against Ukraine.
  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy immediately stated that there are points in China's so-called "peace plan" that can be worked with, even if he disagrees with "some of the thoughts".
  • Western politicians criticised the Chinese initiative. In particular, US President Joe Biden suggested that China’s proposed peace plan would only benefit Russia.
  • On 19 March, Mykhailo Podoliak, Adviser to the Head of the Office of President of Ukraine, stated that China's so-called "peace plan" lacks balanced logic and contains contradictions.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Russian occupiers sell their property in Crimea and evacuate their families

Ukraine's Human Rights Commissioner responds to UN on "violations" of Russian prisoners of war rights

UN Mission states "both sides are responsible" for human rights violations in Ukraine

Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers launches mass UAV production in Ukraine

Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief releases video of army destroying Russian ship Saratov last year

Ukraine's Security Service detains 2 Russian agents, including design engineer of Motor Sich plant

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:26
Lithuanian Foreign Affairs Minister: Our goal is Ukraine achieving full NATO membership
20:55
Austria to arrest Putin and bring him to Hague if he decides to visit
20:46
Zelenskyy to soldiers achieving best results: Thank you for your accuracy and figuring out Russian positions
20:23
Project of joint production of shells for Ukraine already involves 20 countries – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
20:15
Russian occupiers sell their property in Crimea and evacuate their families
19:42
Ukraine's Human Rights Commissioner responds to UN on "violations" of Russian prisoners of war rights
19:40
Zelenskyy presents Order of Yaroslav the Wise to Lithuanian Foreign Minister in Kyiv
19:36
EU demands immediate medical assistance for journalist illegally convicted in Crimea
19:11
Truck blown up by explosives in Kharkiv Oblast: one killed
18:45
UN Mission states "both sides are responsible" for human rights violations in Ukraine
All News