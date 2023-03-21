Moscow-linked church no longer has access to caves and relics of Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra

Monks and believers of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC-MP), which is affiliated with the Russian Orthodox Church, have been banned from entering the caves of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra (Monastery of the Caves) starting from 21 March while a commission assesses the state of items of cultural value.

Source: Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate

Quote: "On 20 March 2023, the management of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra National Reserve sent a letter to the monastery informing it that from now on, access to the Near and Far Caves would be denied by the museum due to the work of a commission that will be determining the level of preservation of ‘cultural property’ [as representatives of the Ministry of Culture and the reserve call the relics of the monks and other shrines – ed.].

In addition, access to the Church of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross, the Church of the Conception of St Anne and the Church of All the Venerable Fathers of the Caves (Teplyi church) will be closed. This means that prayer in these churches will be impossible."

Details: Metropolitan Klyment of Nizhyn and Pryluky, the head of the Information and Education Department of the UOC-MP, said that the commission has been working since 20 March, but the date when its work will be complete is unknown. In addition, believers will not be able to venerate the relics while the commission is working.

The letter from the Ministry of Culture official states that "access to the facilities [i.e. churches and caves] will be restricted" while the commission is working to determine "the presence, safety and state of preservation of cultural property".

The UOC-MP stated that the closure of the caves by the reserve without warning is an unprecedented manifestation of the restriction of the rights of Ukrainian believers travelling en masse from different oblasts these days in the hope of venerating the Kyiv Caves shrines".

Background:

