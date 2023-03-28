Russian drone hits private business in Dnipro

A Russian drone hit a private business in Dnipro and caused a large-scale fire during a night attack on 27-28 March. Two other Russian drones were shot down over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Lysak: "It's been a difficult night. The enemy attacked Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with drones.

The military from Air Command Skhid (East) destroyed two drones. Another one hit a private business in Dnipro. A massive fire broke out there. The fire covered 4,000 square metres."

Details: The head of the Oblast Military Administration noted that firefighters were putting out the fire for several hours.

photo: Serhii Lysak on telegram

No casualties were reported.

Background: Earlier, the General Staff reported that over the night of 28 March, Ukrainian defenders shot down 14 Shahed drones out of 15 launched by the Russian forces.

