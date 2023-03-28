All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian drone hits private business in Dnipro

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 28 March 2023, 07:41
Russian drone hits private business in Dnipro

A Russian drone hit a private business in Dnipro and caused a large-scale fire during a night attack on 27-28 March. Two other Russian drones were shot down over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Lysak: "It's been a difficult night. The enemy attacked Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with drones.

Advertisement:

The military from Air Command Skhid (East) destroyed two drones. Another one hit a private business in Dnipro. A massive fire broke out there. The fire covered 4,000 square metres."

Details: The head of the Oblast Military Administration noted that firefighters were putting out the fire for several hours.

 
photo: Serhii Lysak on telegram

No casualties were reported.

Background: Earlier, the General Staff reported that over the night of 28 March, Ukrainian defenders shot down 14 Shahed drones out of 15 launched by the Russian forces.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
All News
Advertisement: