Russian Prosecutor General's Office says it will investigate video of cruel execution of PoW

Iryna BalachukThursday, 13 April 2023, 15:00
Russian Prosecutor General's Office says it will investigate video of cruel execution of PoW

Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has announced that it will investigate a video showing a Ukrainian soldier being beheaded.

Source: Prosecutor General's Office of the Russian Federation on Telegram

Quote: "In the footage of the video, an unidentified person in a camouflage uniform in the summertime employs violence using a knife against an unidentified soldier, causing his death.

In order to assess the authenticity of these materials and make an appropriate decision, they were sent to the investigative authorities for an inspection."

Details: The Russian Prosecutor General's Office has noted that they had discovered photo and video materials containing scenes of the brutal murder "in the course of monitoring the Internet".

It is also reported that the course and results of the inspection are under control of the Russian Prosecutor General's Office.

Background:

  • On the evening of 11 April 2023, a video of the brutal murder of a Ukrainian prisoner of war was posted on social media. The footage shows a Russian soldier cutting off the head of a Ukrainian defender, who was still alive at the time, with a knife.
  • The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) launched a pre-trial investigation into the brutal murder of a Ukrainian prisoner of war. Vasyl Maliuk, Head of the SSU, stressed that the security forces would find the monsters who did it.
  • Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, called on world leaders to react to the video in which Russian occupiers cut off the head of a Ukrainian prisoner of war. 
  • Vladimir Osechkin, founder of the Russian human rights organisation Gulagu.net, said that the Wagner Group was involved in the killing of a Ukrainian prisoner of war whose head was cut off while he was still alive.

