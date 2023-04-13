All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian Prosecutor General's Office says it will investigate video of cruel execution of PoW

Iryna BalachukThursday, 13 April 2023, 15:00
Russian Prosecutor General's Office says it will investigate video of cruel execution of PoW

Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has announced that it will investigate a video showing a Ukrainian soldier being beheaded.

Source: Prosecutor General's Office of the Russian Federation on Telegram

Quote: "In the footage of the video, an unidentified person in a camouflage uniform in the summertime employs violence using a knife against an unidentified soldier, causing his death.

In order to assess the authenticity of these materials and make an appropriate decision, they were sent to the investigative authorities for an inspection."

Details: The Russian Prosecutor General's Office has noted that they had discovered photo and video materials containing scenes of the brutal murder "in the course of monitoring the Internet".

It is also reported that the course and results of the inspection are under control of the Russian Prosecutor General's Office.

Background:

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

  • On the evening of 11 April 2023, a video of the brutal murder of a Ukrainian prisoner of war was posted on social media. The footage shows a Russian soldier cutting off the head of a Ukrainian defender, who was still alive at the time, with a knife.
  • The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) launched a pre-trial investigation into the brutal murder of a Ukrainian prisoner of war. Vasyl Maliuk, Head of the SSU, stressed that the security forces would find the monsters who did it.
  • Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, called on world leaders to react to the video in which Russian occupiers cut off the head of a Ukrainian prisoner of war. 
  • Vladimir Osechkin, founder of the Russian human rights organisation Gulagu.net, said that the Wagner Group was involved in the killing of a Ukrainian prisoner of war whose head was cut off while he was still alive.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

NATO no longer allows temporary occupation of its territory in event of Russian attack – NYT

Ban on Ukraine's agricultural imports complicates continuation of duty-free trade with EU

"I shot a 5-year-old in the head": Wagner convicts confess to killing children in Bakhmut and Soledar

Zelenskyy hears reports about situation on fronts and Ukrainian ammunition at Commander-in-Chief's meeting

Traitor Medvedchuk publishes another article, dreaming of tribunal for Zelenskyy, not Putin

Russia sentences oppositionist Kara-Murza to 25 years in prison

All News
RECENT NEWS
22:45
There will be no counter-offensive without preparation – Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council Secretary
22:02
Russians intensify air and artillery attacks on Bakhmut front
21:56
US will aid Ukraine in investigating Russian war crimes
21:30
Russian Foreign Minister speaks of "ending war as fast as possible"
21:25
Opening new horizons in Middle East: Ukraine's Foreign Ministry reports on important negotiations in Iraq
20:55
Ukraine's Intelligence Chief on Russian General Staff Chief's and Security Council Secretary's "sabotage" of war: This is a lie
20:32
Wagnerites confess to shooting children: Prosecutor's General office launches investigation
20:20
Russia's winter-spring offensive failed – Ukraine's Intelligence Chief
19:24
Border guards repel Russian attacks in Bakhmut all Easter
19:11
NATO no longer allows temporary occupation of its territory in event of Russian attack – NYT
All News
Advertisement: