Dmitry Peskov, Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation, said that Russia is ready to consider only those ideas for ending the war in Ukraine that take into account Russia’s "interests".

Details: Peskov said that the Kremlin has no information about French President Emmanuel Macron's plan to prepare negotiations between the Russian Federation and Ukraine together with China.

And it is too early to assess Brazil's initiative for settlement in Ukraine, the nuances need to be learned, he said.

Peskov stated that the Russian Federation "is ready to listen to any ideas regarding settlement in Ukraine that take into account the interests of Moscow".

Earlier, the Kremlin made it clear that Russian troops would not leave the occupied territories of Ukraine and that any negotiations should take into account the "realities on the ground", that is, the occupation of the south and east of Ukraine.

French President Emmanuel Macron is planning to approach China with a plan that he believes could potentially lead to negotiations between Russia and Ukraine this summer.

In early April, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva proposed that Ukraine abandon Crimea to end the war, and then discussed with China and the United Arab Emirates joint mediation in resolving Russia's war in Ukraine and called for the formation of a "political G20" to end the war.



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has invited Lula to visit Ukraine to understand the true nature of the war, following his scandalous statement.

