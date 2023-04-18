All Sections
Putin's spokesman: Russia will listen only to those "peace" proposals that are in its interests

Olena RoshchinaTuesday, 18 April 2023, 13:08
Putin's spokesman: Russia will listen only to those peace proposals that are in its interests
Dmitry Peskov, RIA Novosti photo

Dmitry Peskov, Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation, said that Russia is ready to consider only those ideas for ending the war in Ukraine that take into account Russia’s "interests".

Source: Russian state-owned media outlet TASS

Details: Peskov said that the Kremlin has no information about French President Emmanuel Macron's plan to prepare negotiations between the Russian Federation and Ukraine together with China.

And it is too early to assess Brazil's initiative for settlement in Ukraine, the nuances need to be learned, he said.

Peskov stated that the Russian Federation "is ready to listen to any ideas regarding settlement in Ukraine that take into account the interests of Moscow".

Earlier, the Kremlin made it clear that Russian troops would not leave the occupied territories of Ukraine and that any negotiations should take into account the "realities on the ground", that is, the occupation of the south and east of Ukraine.

Background:

