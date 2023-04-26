All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy outlines peace formula to Xi, and Xi talks about China's "peace plan"

Alona MazurenkoWednesday, 26 April 2023, 18:16
Zelenskyy outlines peace formula to Xi, and Xi talks about China's peace plan

During a phone conversation, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told Chinese President Xi Jinping about Ukraine's peace formula, while Xi Jinping spoke about China's "peace plan".

Source: Serhii Nykyforov, spokesman for Zelenskyy, during the 24/7 national joint newscast

Quote: "There was an exchange of views. The Chinese President personally presented the Chinese peace plan, which is in the public domain. The President of Ukraine spoke about our 10-step peace formula, which is a priority for us. 

Advertisement:

There are certain points where they overlap, such as the non-use and non-proliferation of nuclear weapons, etc."

Details: Nykyforov said that this is only the beginning and marks a new phase in the bilateral relations between the two countries.

Zelenskyy's spokesman described the conversation as an "exchange of views" on the most important issues and a "first step" in restoring and developing Ukrainian-Chinese relations.

Ukraine is awaiting the arrival of Li Hui, a former Chinese ambassador to Russia (2009-2019) who has been appointed as China’s special representative to resolve the "Ukrainian crisis" [as the Chinese government calls the war – ed.]. It is not yet known when Li will arrive and which other countries he will be visiting.

Quote: "We'll see what he comes with. I understand that he is coming in order to gain a more detailed understanding of our position. In any event, we are committed to a direct dialogue with China."

Background:

  • On 26 April 2023, Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping. This is the first conversation between the two leaders since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
  • On the same day, Zelenskyy appointed Pavlo Riabikin as Ukraine's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to China. Since the death of the previous ambassador, Serhii Kamyshev, Ukraine had not appointed an ambassador to China for several years. 
  • The last time the leaders of Ukraine and China spoke was in 2021.
  • In February 2023, the Chinese Foreign Ministry published a so-called "peace plan" with its ideas for resolving Russia's war against Ukraine. The document consists of 12 points.
  • Zelenskyy does not consider China's proposals for resolving the war in Ukraine a peace plan, but he does see positive things in the initiative.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 EU countries' MPs call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
All News
Advertisement: