All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians kill bus passenger while attacking Avdiivka

Yevhen KizilovMonday, 3 April 2023, 18:58
Russians kill bus passenger while attacking Avdiivka

Russian troops hit a bus, killing one of its passengers, in another attack on the city of Avdiivka, Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Pavlo Kyrylenko, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: According to Kyrylenko, the Russians hit Industrialnyi Avenue, where the company vehicle was located. There were two people in it at the time, including the driver and a passenger. The driver survived, but the passenger was killed.

Advertisement:
 
PHOTO DOMA

Almost at the same time, Russian forces launched a large-scale attack on the city of Chasiv Yar. Two houses burned to the ground, three more were damaged. There were no casualties during this attack as people evacuated in time.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Subjects: Avdiivka
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
Avdiivka
Russians kill 2 civilians and injure 2 more in Donetsk Oblast on 25 July
Russians make unsuccessful offensive operations on 4 fronts − General Staff
Russians attack Avdiivka with missiles, hitting high-rise building, 2 people injured
RECENT NEWS
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 EU countries' MPs call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: