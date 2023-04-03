All Sections
Russians kill bus passenger while attacking Avdiivka

Yevhen KizilovMonday, 3 April 2023, 18:58
Russian troops hit a bus, killing one of its passengers, in another attack on the city of Avdiivka, Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Pavlo Kyrylenko, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: According to Kyrylenko, the Russians hit Industrialnyi Avenue, where the company vehicle was located. There were two people in it at the time, including the driver and a passenger. The driver survived, but the passenger was killed.

 
PHOTO DOMA

Almost at the same time, Russian forces launched a large-scale attack on the city of Chasiv Yar. Two houses burned to the ground, three more were damaged. There were no casualties during this attack as people evacuated in time.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



