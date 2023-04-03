Russians kill bus passenger while attacking Avdiivka

Russian troops hit a bus, killing one of its passengers, in another attack on the city of Avdiivka, Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Pavlo Kyrylenko, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: According to Kyrylenko, the Russians hit Industrialnyi Avenue, where the company vehicle was located. There were two people in it at the time, including the driver and a passenger. The driver survived, but the passenger was killed.

Almost at the same time, Russian forces launched a large-scale attack on the city of Chasiv Yar. Two houses burned to the ground, three more were damaged. There were no casualties during this attack as people evacuated in time.

