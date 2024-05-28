Russians drop bombs on residential buildings in Toretsk, killing two people – photo
Russian troops attacked the city of Toretsk in Donetsk Oblast with bombs, killing two people and wounding three on the evening of 28 May.
Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office
Quote: "The investigation found out that on 28 May 2024, at 18:00, Russian troops attacked Toretsk with three bombs. The invaders hit a residential area in the central part of the city.
As a result of a direct hit, entrances to two high-rise buildings and a business building were destroyed. A 63-year-old local resident and his wife sustained fatal injuries."
Details: The wounded women, 24, 53 and 63, are in hospital.
Law enforcement officials are still establishing the exact number of casualties. Early reports say Russian troops used KAB-250 bombs.
