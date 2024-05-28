All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians drop bombs on residential buildings in Toretsk, killing two people – photo

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 28 May 2024, 20:50
Russians drop bombs on residential buildings in Toretsk, killing two people – photo
The aftermath of the Russian airstrike on Toretsk on 28 May. Photo: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Russian troops attacked the city of Toretsk in Donetsk Oblast with bombs, killing two people and wounding three on the evening of 28 May.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office 

Quote: "The investigation found out that on 28 May 2024, at 18:00, Russian troops attacked Toretsk with three bombs. The invaders hit a residential area in the central part of the city.

Advertisement:

As a result of a direct hit, entrances to two high-rise buildings and a business building were destroyed. A 63-year-old local resident and his wife sustained fatal injuries."

 
The aftermath of the Russian airstrike on Toretsk on 28 May
Photo: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Details: The wounded women, 24, 53 and 63, are in hospital.

Law enforcement officials are still establishing the exact number of casualties. Early reports say Russian troops used KAB-250 bombs.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Donetsk Oblastwarcasualties
Advertisement:

Rolling blackouts possible on 3 June throughout the day in Ukraine

Coffins saying "French soldiers in Ukraine" left near Eiffel Tower in anti-Ukraine action in Paris

One of Ukraine's assault brigades publishes video from destroyed Vovchansk

Ukrainian volunteers attacked by Russian-speaking foreigners in Prague – video

updatedZelenskyy: China discourages other countries from attending Peace Summit

Ukrainian defenders destroy 24 out of 25 Russian Shaheds overnight

All News
Donetsk Oblast
Russian forces drop 1.5-tonne bomb on Ukrainian town, injuring 3 civilians
​​Ukrainian paratroopers repel another Russian assault near Novomykhailivka – video
Russians kill 1 resident of Donetsk Oblast over past 24 hours, 3 more wounded – photos
RECENT NEWS
21:08
Saudi Arabia will not attend Peace Summit because of Russia's absence
20:22
Ukrainian athletes win gold and bronze at Diamond League stage in Stockholm
20:18
Russian forces carry out airstrikes in Kharkiv Oblast and undertake unsuccessful assault near Starytsia – General Staff report
19:12
Rolling blackouts possible on 3 June throughout the day in Ukraine
18:54
Coffins saying "French soldiers in Ukraine" left near Eiffel Tower in anti-Ukraine action in Paris
18:46
Ukrainian soldier proposes to his sweetheart after joining Ukraine's Armed Forces to free her from Russian occupation – video
18:44
UK intelligence reveals consequences of detention of "highly competent" Russian general
18:27
Many videos about conflicts between military-age Ukrainians and enlistment offices are Russian PSYOPs – Ukraine's Ground Forces
17:57
Zelenskyy to go to Philippines after Singapore
16:21
Russians damage port infrastructure in Odesa, Ukraine's Navy dismiss Russian reports claiming destruction of Ukrainian vessels
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: